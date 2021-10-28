India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA, SA, Postman and MTS in Gujarat, MP, HP and Chattisgarh

India Post Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited applications for recruitment of Meritorious Sports Persons of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guards and Multi Tasking Staff for the circles of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode. Around 262 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in different departments. The candidates can check the detailed information about the recruitment process in this article.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application for Gujarat Circle: 25 November 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Madhya Pradesh Circle: 03 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Circle: 03 December 2021
- Last date for submission of online application for Himachal Pradesh Circle: 15 December 2021
India Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Gujarat:
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts
- MTS - 61 Posts
Madhya Pradesh
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 71 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 56 Posts
- MTS - 61 Posts
Chhattisgarh
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 5 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 4 Posts
- MTS - 3 Posts
Himachal Pradesh
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 13 Posts
- Postman/Mail Guard - 2 Posts
- MTS - 3 Posts
India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard - The candidates must have 12th passed qualification or equivalent from a recognized University.
- MTS - The candidates must be 10th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates with higher qualifications are not entitled to any weightage in the selection process. Candidates must have computer typing knowledge up to the required standard. i.e. 35/30 words speed per minute in English/Hindi respectively.
India Post Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 18 to 27 years
- Postman/Mail Guard - 18 to 27 years
- MTS - 18 to 25 years
India Post Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Selection of candidates will be made on the educational and sports qualification subject to the fulfilment of other prescribed qualifications and successful verification of all documents /certificates by concerned competent authority submitted failing which candidature will be rejected unconditionally.
India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Rs 25,500/- to Rs.81,100/- in level 4 as per pay matrix specified in Part A of Schedule of Central Civil Service(Revised pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances.
- Postman/Mail Guard - Rs 21,700/- to Rs.69,1001- in level 3 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of Schedule of Central Civil Service(Revised pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances.
- MTS - Rs 18,0001 to Rs.56,900l- in level 1 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of Schedule of Central Civil Service( Revised pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances.
Download India Post Gujarat Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download India Post Madhya Pradesh Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download India Post Chhattisgarh Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
Download India Post Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date. Before submitting the application the candidates must carefully read the detailed notification containing eligibility conditions and satisfy himself/herself that he/she fulfils all the eligibility conditions for the post for which he/she has applied'.