India Post Recruitment 2021 against sports quota for PA, SA, Postman and MTS in Gujarat, MP, HP and Chattisgarh

How to Apply for India Post Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before the last date.

What is the qualification required for India Post MTS Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must be 10th passed from a recognized Board. Candidates with higher qualifications are not entitled for any weightage in the selection process. Candidates must have computer typing knowledge up to the required standard. i.e. 35/30 words speed per minute in English/Hindi respectively.

What is the qualification required for India Post PA/SA/Postman/Mail Guard Recruitment 2021 against sports quota?

The candidates must have 12th passed qualification or equivalent from a recognized University.

How can I apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 against the sports quota?

The candidates can submit applications through the online mode at indiapost.gov.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through India Post Recruitment 2021 against the sports quota?

Around 262 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in different departments.