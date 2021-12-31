India Post UP GDS Result 2021 Released @indiapost.gov.in, Check List of selected candidates here

India Post UP GDS Result 2021: India Post, Uttar Pradesh has recently released the list of selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak. All those who applied for India Post UP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 can download the select list through the official website of India Post. i.e. indiapost.gov.in.

According to the merit list, a total of 4259 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak, and the result of 5 candidates are withheld as per competent authority orders. The list of selected candidates can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download India Post UP GDS Result 2021?

Visit the official website of India Post.i.e. indiapost.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘India Post UP GDS Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download India Post UP GDS Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download India Post UP GDS Result 2021

As per the notice, The list of the selected candidates has been prepared on the basis of the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only. The candidates can directly download roll number wise India Post UP GDS Result 2021 by clicking on the above link.

As per media reports, the results for the rest postal circles including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Delhi are under process and are expected to be declared in the coming weeks. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Latest Government Jobs:

Top 9 Government Sector Jobs announced for 2022: 28,000+ Vacancies in Railways, Banks, UPSC, SSC, Defence & Others

HPPSC Naib Tehsildar Recruitment 2022 Notification Released: Apply Online @hppsc.hp.gov.in