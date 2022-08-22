Indian Air Force Agnipath Selection Process: What Next Agniveer Vayu Written Exam 2022?

Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam held from 24th July to 31st July 2022 for eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022. What Next Agniveer Vayu Written Exam 2022?

Indian Air Force Agnipath Selection Process 2022: Indian Air Force successfully conducted the Indian Air Force Agniveer Written Exam 2022 from 24th July 2022 onwards till 31st July 2022 for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022 where Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian Citizens from 24th June 2022 to 5th July 2022. Online registration was mandatory.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Written Examination Result August 2022 Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

What Next After Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam 2022?

Candidates who qualify the Phase-I (Online) Test will move to Phase-II wherein they shall be called at designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) on a stipulated date. Candidates are advised to bring their sports shoes and shorts/track pants.

Phase-II Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify in the Phase-1 Online Written Test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal. SHORTLISTED candidates will be sent a New admit card on their registered e-mail IDs for the phase - II test at a designated ASC. The Physical Fitness Test (PFT) will include:

(a) 1.6 Km run to be completed within 6 minutes 30 seconds.

(b) 10 Push-ups

(c) 10 Sit-ups

20 Squats

Adaptability Test- I: All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test) which is to assess the suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions.

Adaptability Test- II: All candidates who pass Adaptability Test-I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of the Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.

Documentation & Instructions for Phase-II Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Soon after the declaration of the result of the Phase-I (Online) Test, a cut-off will be applied based on the marks scored by the candidates in the Phase I Test and SHORTLISTED candidates will be sent a New admit card on their registered e-mail IDs for phase - II test at a designated ASC. The admit card for the Phase-II exam can also be downloaded online under the candidate’s login on the CASB web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates have to report on the stipulated date and time for Phase II at the designated ASC along with the following documents:

(a) Colour printout of admit card for Phase-II.

(b) Colour printout of duly filled application form downloaded on completion of online registration. (c) HB pencil, eraser, sharpener, glue stick, stapler, and black/blue ballpoint pen for writing.

(d) Eight copies of un-attested passport size color photograph (which was used for the online application registration).

(e) Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation passing certificate (required for verification of candidate’s name, father’s name, and his date of birth).

(f) Original and four self-attested photocopies of matriculation marks sheet (only applicable for three years diploma course holders when English is not a subject in diploma course).

(g) Original and four self-attested photocopies of Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination passing certificate and marks sheet.

OR

Original and four self-attested photocopies of three years diploma course passing certificate and marks sheets of all semesters.

OR

Original and four self-attested photocopies of two years vocational course passing certificates and all marks sheets including a non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics, and Mathematics.

(h) Certificate for SOAFP (Son of Air Force Personnel), including a certificate for sons of serving/retired/ deceased Air Force civilian employees paid out of defense estimates is to be downloaded as the case may be, from the download section of CASB web portal and brought along while reporting for Phase - II of the examination.

(j) Original Phase-I admit card used during Phase-I test bearing Air Force seal and invigilator’s signature.

(k) Original and four self-attested photocopies of NCC ‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate (if applicable).

Note: Candidates discharged from the IAF for any reason are not eligible to appear in the selection test.

Verification of Eligibility

Candidates should be in possession of the documents mentioned above when appearing for the selection test which would be scrutinized/verified prior to commencement of Phase II to ascertain their eligibility.

Note-1: In the case of SOAFP the name of the candidate, parent’s name, and the date of birth of the candidate as mentioned in the discharge book/service book/ service particular certificate/ casualty certificate (as applicable) must be the same as mentioned in the matriculation passing certificate of the candidate.

Note-2: Under no circumstances the candidates shall be permitted to appear in Phase II of the selection test without original educational marks sheets/passing certificates & documents mentioned above in paragraph 21. However, candidates with photocopies of educational marks sheets/passing certificates may be permitted to appear in the selection test only on production of a certificate from the college/school principal certifying that educational certificates/marks sheets are deposited with the college/school. In exceptional circumstances, DigiLocker verified certificates will be accepted and candidates issued with CSV (certificate subject to verification). Candidates are thereafter required to submit original certificates to the nearest ASC within one month from the date of issue of CSV.

Note-3: The original passing certificates/marks sheets shall not be retained by the selection centre. The same shall be returned to the candidates on completion of detailed verification.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2022

The result for Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 conducted online from 24th July 2022 to 31st July 2022 is available for viewing under the individual candidates’ login. Check below the Agniveer Vayu Result Link.

Indian Air Force Agniveer Result 2022 (Link Active)