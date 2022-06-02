Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment 2022 for 174 LDC, MTS, Fireman and Other Posts

Indian Army is hiring Material Assistant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Fireman, Tradesman Mate, MTS (Gardener), MTS (Messenger) and Draughtsman under the Ministry of Defence, 36 Field Ammunition Depot (FAD), Pin-900484 C/O 56 APO.

Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment 2022: Indian Army has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Material Assistant, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Fireman, Tradesman Mate, MTS (Gardener), MTS (Messenger) and Draughtsman. Eligible and interested candidates can send their filled in application form within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. The candidates are advised to wait for the notification to be out in the employment newspaper.

Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper

Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Material Assistant - 3

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 3

Fireman - 14

Tradesman Mate - 150

MTS (Gardener) - 2

MTS (Messenger) - 1

Draughtsman - 1

Salary:

Material Assistant - Rs 29200/-

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Rs 19900/-

Fireman - Rs 19900/-

Tradesman Mate - Rs 18000/-

MTS (Gardener) - Rs 18000/-

MTS (Messenger) - Rs 18000/-

Draughtsman - Rs 25500/-

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Material Assistant - Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University OR Diploma in Material Management from any recognized Institutions OR Diploma in Engineering in any discipline from any recognized Institutions.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class Pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Fireman - 10th passed

Tradesman Mate - 10th passed

MTS (Gardener) - 10th passed

MTS (Messenger) - 10th passed

Draughtsman - 10th passed and Two years diploma / certificate in Draughtsmanship (Civil) from any Industrial Training Institute or equivalent recognized Institution.

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment 2022

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam. The question papers of the written test (objective type) will be bilingual, i.e. English and Hindi. The standard of questions will be of matriculation / Intermediate / Graduation as applicable.

However, PET will be conducted for the post of Firemen before the written exam.

How to Apply for Indian Army 36 Field Ammunition Depot Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format to The Commandant 36 Field Ammunition Depot PIN-900484 C/o 56 APO within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.