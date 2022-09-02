Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 3068 Vacancies to be Filled Tradesman Mate, Fireman, JOA under AOC

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies will be filled by the Central Recruitment Cell, Army Ordnance Corps Centre for various posts. A total of 3068 vacancies are available for the post of Tradesman Mate, Fireman and JOA (Junior Office Assistant). These are the tentative vacancies for which the advertisement is under process.

Out of the total, 2313 vacancies are available for Tradesman Mate, 656 for Fireman Posts and the remaining 99 are for Junior Office Assistant Posts.

Selected candidates will be paid Rs. Rs.18000/- to Rs.63200/-. The details regarding the qualification, age limit, application dates etc will be uploaded on the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the distribution of vacancies and salary details below:

AOC Vacancy Details

Name of the Post UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Tradesman Mate 938 231 624 347 173 2313 Fireman 236 66 177 98 49 656 JOA (Junior Office

Assistant) 40 10 27 15 7 99

AOC Salary Details

Name of the Post Pay Scale (as per 7th Pay Commission) Tradesman Mate Level 1 Rs.18000/- to Rs. 56900/- Fireman Level 2 Rs.19900/- to Rs.63200/- JOA (Junior Office

Assistant) Level 2 Rs.19900/- to Rs.63200/-

AOC Important Dates

Starting date of Application - to be released

Last Date of Application - to be released

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the AOC i.e. www.aocrecruitment.gov.in for updates under “Latest News” section.