Indian Army Recruitment 2022: 3068 Vacancies to be Filled Tradesman Mate, Fireman, JOA under AOC

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies will be filled by the Central Recruitment Cell, Army Ordnance Corps Centre for various posts. A total of 3068 vacancies are available for the post of Tradesman Mate, Fireman and JOA (Junior Office Assistant). These are the tentative vacancies for which the advertisement is under process.
Out of the total, 2313 vacancies are available for Tradesman Mate, 656 for Fireman Posts and the remaining 99 are for Junior Office Assistant Posts.
Selected candidates will be paid Rs. Rs.18000/- to Rs.63200/-. The details regarding the qualification, age limit, application dates etc will be uploaded on the official website. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the distribution of vacancies and salary details below:
AOC Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|UR
|EWS
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Tradesman Mate
|938
|231
|624
|347
|173
|2313
|Fireman
|236
|66
|177
|98
|49
|656
|JOA (Junior Office
Assistant)
|40
|10
|27
|15
|7
|99
AOC Salary Details
|Name of the Post
|Pay Scale (as per 7th Pay Commission)
|Tradesman Mate
|Level 1 Rs.18000/- to Rs. 56900/-
|Fireman
|Level 2 Rs.19900/- to Rs.63200/-
|JOA (Junior Office
Assistant)
|Level 2 Rs.19900/- to Rs.63200/-
AOC Important Dates
Starting date of Application - to be released
Last Date of Application - to be released
The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the AOC i.e. www.aocrecruitment.gov.in for updates under “Latest News” section.