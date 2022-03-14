JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for Group C Posts, 10th Pass Apply for Army Postal Service Wing

Army Postal Service Wing, Brigade of the Guards is hiring for Group C Posts. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Age Limit, Notification, Selection Process and Postal Address Here.

Created On: Mar 14, 2022 10:15 IST
Modified On: Mar 14, 2022 12:11 IST
Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Indian Army Recruitment 2022:  Army Postal Service Wing, Brigade of the Guards has published a recruitment advertisement, in the employment newspaper, for 10th Passed Candidates for Group C Posts. The vacancies are available for Washerman and Gardener Posts. You are required to send the application within 3 weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement.

More details on Army Postal Service Wing Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy details. important details, salary, eduational qualification and other details.

Indian Army Recruitment Notification

 Indian Army Group C Recruitment Important Dates

  • Starting date for Offline application- 12 March 2022
  • Last date for Offline application- within 3 weeks from the date of publication of this advertisement (02 April 2022).

 Indian Army Group C Vacancy

  • Washerman - 1 Post
  • Gardener - 1 Post

 Indian Army Group C Salary

Rs. 18000 to 56900

 Indian Army Group C Recruitment Eligibility Criteria.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be Matriculation/10th pass from a recognized university

 Indian Army Group C Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Selection Process for Indian Army Group C Post:

The selection will be based on written test and practical test.

How to Apply for Indian Army Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates send their application to Wing Commander, APS Wing, Brigade of The Guards Regimental Centre Kamptee, Dist- Nagpur, MR- 441001

 

  • Dulu Deogam 2 hrs ago
    I am agree the job and intrest
