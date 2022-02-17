Indian Army JAG 2022 Recruitment Closing Today @joinindianarmy.nic.in, Check Steps to apply online

Indian Army JAG 2022 Recruitment: Indian Army has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Law

Graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications up to 3 PM. Candidates who have yet not submitted their applications as soon as possible. No applications will be considered after the due date. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to apply online.

This drive is being done to recruit 9 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for Men and 3 are for Women. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a two-stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. The duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on the official website of the Directorate General of Recruiting i.e, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. This will be followed by a medical examination for the candidates who get recommended after Stage II.

Candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically fit, will be issued joining letter for training in the order of merit, depending on the number of vacancies available, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

What is the qualification required for Indian Army JAG 2022 Recruitment?

Candidates who have secured a minimum of 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination) are eligible to apply. The candidates should be eligible for registration as advocates with the Bar Council of India/State. The candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.

How to apply for Indian Army JAG 2022 Recruitment?

V isit the official website.i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration”. Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully. After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open. Then click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open. Read the instructions carefully and click ‘Continue’ to fill details as required under various segments. Personal information, Communication details, Education details and details of previous SSB. ‘Save & Continue’ each time before you go to the next segment. Submit the application form and save it for future reference.

Indian Army JAG 2022 Vacancy Details