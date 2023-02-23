Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Check Exam Date, Direct Link to Apply & Other Details Here

Indian Army Recruitment : Indian Army has released the application form for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in For more information on how to apply for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023 and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023: In a latest notification the Indian Army has release dthe application form for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023. Candidates can online from the official website of Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The application process started from 16th February 2023 and the last date to apply for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023 is 15th March 2023. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush.

Indian Army Recruitment Age Limit & Application Fee

Candidates applying for JCO Religious Teacher Posts must be aged between 25 to 33 years and candidates who are applying for Hawaldar SCO must be aged between 20 to 25 years. Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS categories have to pay Rs 250/- as the registration fee and the candidates belonging to SC/ST/SeBC/PH category are also required to pay Rs 250/- as the application fee.

Indian Army 2023 Education Qualification

The Indian Army has released the notification for a total of 128 posts. The vacancies have been announced for the post of Religious Teacher, JCO and Hawaldar posts. Candidates applying for JCO Religious Teacher posts must have relevant knowledge and experience about the Religion they wish to teach. Moreover, candidates can see the official notification given below in this article for detailed description of educational qualification,

Candidates who are applying for Hawaldar Surveyor Automated Cartographer must have done BA/BSc. With Mathematics as their subject or BE/BTech. and must have scored an aggregate of 50% marks in their graduation. They are also required to have passed Class 12th with PCM stream.

Indian Army Exam Date 2023

The Indian Army JCO Recruitment Examination is supposed to be held from 17th April 2023 to 4th May 2023 across India. The admit cards for the same will be available before the exam at the registration portal of the candidate.

Indian Army 2023 Apply Online

We have shared a step-by-step procedure on how to apply for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023. The candidates can refer to the official website for more information on Indian Army Recruitment.

Here is the direct link to download the Indian Army Recruitment Notification 2023.

Download PDF: Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023 Notification

How to Apply for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Army i.e., joinindianarmy.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be a section as ‘JCO / OR / Agniveer Apply / Login’ to register for the examination.

Step 3: There will be a list of upcoming exams with an option to apply online below them.

Step 4: Click on the Apply Online link and then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Download the application form and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023 which will be available from 16th February 2023

Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The candidates must download the list and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference. Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for Indian Army JCO Recruitment 2023 is over.