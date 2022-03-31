Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 Released on indianbank.in, Check Direct Link Here

Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 has been released on indianbank.in. Check Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022: Indian Bank has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Security Guard. All those who applied for Indian Bank Security Guard Recruitment Exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the Indian Bank.i.e. indianbank.in.

The facility of Downloading the Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 will be available till 9 April 2022. The process of downloading admit cards have been started from 29 March 2022 onwards. Candidates can download Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Indian Bank. i.e. indianbank.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your application number, registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022

Indian Bank Security Guard Exam Date

The bank has scheduled the Indian Bank Security Guard Exam on 09 April 2022 for 202 vacancies. Candidates are advised to download Indian Bank Security Guard Admit Card 2022 before the last date to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the admit card and bring on the day of the exam along with a valid identity proof.

Indian Bank Security Guard Exam Pattern

The exam will be an Objective type test that will comprise 60 questions for a duration of 90 minutes (Max marks

40).

Name of the Test No of questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge/simple Arithmetic and Reasoning 20 10 30 Basics of Banking 20 10 30 Knowledge in security aspects 20 10 30

Penalty for the wrong answer: For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.