Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 Out @indianbank.in, Check Direct Download Link Here

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020: Indian Bank has released Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 on its website. Candidates applied for Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2020 can download the admit card through the official website of Indian Bank.i.e.indianbank.in.

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 will be available from 25 February to 8 March 2020 at the official website. Candidates can download Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 by entering requisite credentials at the Indian Bank Official Website.i.e.indianbank.in.

Indian Bank SO Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 8 March 2020. Candidates can download the Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 till the date of exam. Candidates are advised to download Indian Bank SO Call Letter 2020 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website.

How and Where to Download Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website of Indian Bank.i.e.indianbank.in.

Click on Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.

Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha and click on the login button.

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can download Indian Bank Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.

Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020



The Indian Bank will recruit the candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (Assistant Manager Credit, Manager Credit, Manager Security, Manager Legal & Other) in different departments. A total of 138 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment exam.

The online test for Indian Bank SO 2020 will be held through online mode for the composite time of 2 hours. Candidates can directly download Indian Bank SO Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link.

