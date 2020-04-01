Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Admit Card 2020 Postponed, Check Yantrik 02/2020 Admit Card PDF @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Admit Card 2020: Indian Coast Guard has postponed the date of issue of admit card for the recruitment to the post of Yantrik 02/2020 Batch for Mechanical, Electrical and Electronics and Telecommunication. As a preventive measure against, Coronavirus (COVID-19) and India Lockdown for 21 days, Indian Coast Guard has decided to postpone the exam and admit card for Yantrik. Indian Coast Guard will announce the new date of issue Yantrik 02/2020 Admit Card on its official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

As per the official notice issued by Indian Coast Guard, Refer to Employment News 22-28 Feb 2020 Edition For Yantrik 02/2020 Batch. Date of Issue of E-Admit Card Postponed Due toCovid-19. Fresh Date Will Be Intimated In Due Course. Visit Coast Guard Recruitment Website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in”.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Written Test is an objective type exam. There will be questions from Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics & Telecommunication and will also include some questions of General Knowledge, Reasoning, Aptitude & English. The written test will be conducted at Mumbai, NOIDA, Chennai and Kolkata centres.

Candidates who will qualify the written test will undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Those who clear PFT will be required to undergo initial medical examination at the respective recruitment centre. The testing procedure will take 2-3 days.

Indian Coast Guard had invited application from Indian male candidates possessing educational qualification and

age for recruitment to the post of Yantrika. The total number of post for Yantrik 02/2020 batch are 37.

Indian Coast Guard Yantrik Admit Card 2020 Postponed Notice PDF