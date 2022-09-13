Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Science & Mathematics

Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test in October 2022 (tentative) for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Navy Agnipath Preparation Tips Science & Maths: Indian Navy will be conducting the Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Written Exam and Physical Fitness Test in October 2022 (tentative). Indian Navy released the official detailed notification PDF on 9th July 2022 for the recruitment of Agniveers through the Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Scheme under which Agniveers will be recruited for 4 years as Agniveer (SSR) and Agniveer (MR). Online registration was mandatory for Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The last date to apply online for the Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 Agniveer SSR ended on 22nd July 2022 and Agniveer MR ended on 30th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Preparation Strategy for Science & Mathematics.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For First Time, Women Sailors to be posted onboard warships

Under the Indian Navy Agnipath Scheme, positions of women sailors will be opened for the first time. Upon completion of training, women Agniveers will be posted on board ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board. Women undergo the same training as men. However, women have separate living quarters.

Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Detailed Notification Release Date 9th July 2022 Agniveer MR Online Application Start Date 25th July 2022 Agniveer MR Online Application End Date 30th July 2022 Agniveer SSR Online Application Start Date 15th July 2022 Agniveer SSR Online Application End Date 22nd July 2022 Written Examination October 2022 (tentative) Training November 2022 (tentative)

Indian Navy Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Indian Navy Agniveer (SSR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) will include four sections: English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as in aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration English 25 25 1 Hour (60 Minutes) Science 25 25 Mathematics 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Total 100 100

Indian Navy Agniveer (MR)

The online written exam for Indian Navy Agniveer Matric Recruits (MR) will include two sections: Science & Mathematics and General Awareness. The standard of the paper will be of 10th level. The duration of the paper will be 30 minutes. Candidates will be required to pass in all sections as well as aggregate. The objective type paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English).

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Science & Mathematics 25 25 30 Minutes General Awareness 25 25 Total 50 50

Also Read: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check PayScale, Allowances, Benefits, Training Details

Also Read: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Age, Qualifications, Physical Standards, Selection Process

Also Read: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for English

Also Read: Indian Navy Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for General Awareness

Indian Navy Agnipath Preparation Strategy 2022: Science and Mathematics

How to Prepare for Science for Indian Navy Agnipath 2022 SSR & MR?

Candidates appearing for the post of Agniveer SSR for the Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 will be asked questions from Science section. There will be 25 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 25 marks. The duration of the entire paper inclusive of English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge will be 1 hour. While candidates appearing for the Agniveer MR for the Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 will be asked questions from Science & Mathematics section. There will be 25 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 25 marks. The standard of the paper for Agniveer MR will be of 10th grade. The duration of the entire paper inclusive of General Awareness will be 30 minutes.

Candidates must focus on making their basics strong. Revise basic concepts and definitions from the course of 10th to 12th grade. Questions on theories are most commonly asked. Practice and keep in mind the basic important formulas, compounds makeup and names, elements name, periodic table, etc. Make sure to go through biology topics such as health, general nutrition, diseases, etc.

For Computer Science, candidates should cover topics such as computer system, concept of memory, input/output devices, MS Windows, introduction to Windows, MS Word, MS Power Point, and MS Excel.

Recommended Books for Science for Indian Navy SSR & MR Written Exam

Books Author Indian Navy Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) Computer Based Examinations Guide in English Arihant Experts Bhartiya Nausena Senior Secondary (SSR) 2019 Arihant Experts Indian Navy Secondary SSR Guide 2019 Arihant Experts Practice Paper Sets for Indian Navy SSR (Latest Edition) Ram Singh Yadav Indian Navy: Sailors (SSR & AA) Recruitment Exam Guide RPH Editorial NCERT Science NCERT Lucent General Science Lucent Encyclopaedia for General Science Arihant Experts

How to Prepare for Mathematics for Indian Navy Agnipath 2022?

Candidates appearing for the post of Agniveer SSR for the Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 will be asked questions from Science & Mathematics section. There will be 25 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 25 marks. The duration of the entire paper inclusive of English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge will be 1 hour. While candidates appearing for the Agniveer MR for the Indian Navy Agniveer 2022 will be asked questions from Science & Mathematics section. There will be 25 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 25 marks. The standard of the paper for Agniveer MR will be of 10th grade. The duration of the entire paper inclusive of General Awareness will be 30 minutes.

Candidates must focus on making their basics strong. Revise basic concepts and definitions from the course of 10th to 12th grade. Topics to be covered Arithmetic, Algebra, Mensuration, Area & Volume, Trigonometry, Heights and Distances, Geometry, Lines & Angles, Statistics, Quadratics Equations, Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates, Permutation and Combinations, Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry, Differentiation, Mathematical Simplification, etc.

Recommended Books for Mathematics for Indian Navy SSR & MR Written Exam

Books Author NCERT Mathematics NCERT Foundational Mathematics G. Tejwani Lucent’s Complete Mathematics Lucent

Indian Navy Agniveer Exam: SSR & MR Question Papers PDF

Subjects Download PDF Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Science Download PDF Indian Navy Agniveer SSR Mathematics Download PDF Indian Navy Agniveer MR Science & Maths Download PDF

Indian Navy Agnipath Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)