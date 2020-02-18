Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Draughtsman Posts, Apply by 7 March

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020: Indian Navy has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Draughtsman (Group 'C', Non-Gazetted). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020: 7 March 2020

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Draughtsman – 6 Posts

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done Matriculation or Equivalent from a recognized Board; Two years Certificate in Draughtsmanship from an Industrial Training Institute or equivalent reco-gnised institution OR three years apprenticeship under Apprenticeship Training Scheme in Draughts-manship.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – Between 18 to 25 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Salary - Level in the Pay Matrix-Level 4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF



Official Website



Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 on the basis of written test and interview.

Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Indian Navy Group C Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Ballard Estate, Near Tiger Gate, Mumbai-400 001 on or before 7 Mar 2020.

