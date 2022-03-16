Indian Navy SSR AA Recruitment 2022 for 2500 Vacancies, 12th Pass Apply for Sailor Posts From 29 March

Indian Navy SSR AA Recruitment 2022 Notification: Good News for 12th Passed Candidates as Indian Navy has uploaded a notification for 10+2 candidates for their recruitment as Sailor under AA (Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit). Interested Male candidates are required to apply online at Indian Navy i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy SSR AA Application Link will be available from 29 March 2022 till 05 April 2022.

Applicants will be called for Written Exam and Physical Tests in the month of May or June 2022. Both will be conducted on the same day. Indian SSR AA 2022 Batch will start in August 2022.

It is to be noted that, the Indian Navy fills 2500 vacancies for Sailor Posts. Out of which 2000 reserved for SSR and 500 for AA. More details regarding Indian Navy AA SSR Vacancy 2022 are available in PDF.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the Indian Navy Website - www.joinindiannavy.gov.in and register yourself with your e-mail ID, if not registered

already. Now, ‘Log–in’ with the registered E-mail ID and Click on “Current Opportunities”. Click on “Apply” (√) button. Fill up the Form completely. Before clicking the ‘Submit’ button make sure all the details are correct, all required documents are scanned in original & uploaded. Click the 'Submit' Button and take a print of the application form Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage, if found ineligible in any respect.

Indian Navy SSR AA Important Dates 2022

Indian Navy SSR AA Registration Starting Date 29 March 2022 Indian Navy SSR AA Registration Last Date 4 April 2022 Indian Navy SSR AA Exam Date May or June 2022 Indian Navy SSR AA Admit Card Date before the exam Indian Navy SSR AA Course Date August 2022

Indian Navy SSR AA Vacancy Details

SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) - 2000

AA (Artificer Apprentice) - 500

Indian Navy Salary

Stipend - 14,600/- per month

Salary - On successful completion of initial training, candidates will be paid under Rs. 21,700- 69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP Rs. 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable) plus ‘X’ Group pay {only for Artificer Apprentice (AA)} Rs. 3600/- per month plus DA (as applicable) as under trainee and Rs. 6200/- per month plus DA on successful completion of AICTE recognised Diploma Course}

Indian Navy SSE AA Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSR- Qualified in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry

of Education, Govt. of India.

AA- 10+2 examination and 60% or more marks in Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Indian Navy Age Limit:

Candidates should be born between 01 Aug 2002 to 31 Jul 2005 (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy SSE AA Selection Process

Written Exam - Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written exam Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - There will 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10

Push-ups. Candidates undergoing PFT will do so at their own risk. Medical Exam - Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms

Indian Navy SSE AA Exam Pattern 2022

Medium - The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi & English) and objective type.

Total Number of questions - 100

Marks - 100

Time - 1 hour

Subjects - The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Awareness.

Indian Navy SSE AA Syllabus 2022

The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 level and the syllabus for the examination is available on the website (joinindiannavy.gov.in.)

Indian Navy SSR AA Admit Card 2022

Indian Navy Admit Card will be required to download from the website before the written examination from the official website. Only an Electronic mode of communication will be used while contacting the candidates and no documents would be sent by post at any stage of recruitment. The examination centre cannot be changed once allotted by the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy SSR AA Result 2022

The merit list will be available on the website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in in the month of Jul 22. All candidates appearing on the merit list will be called at INS Chilka for Enrolment Medicals. The selection of a candidate will stand canceled and he will have no claim for enrolment in the Indian Navy in case the candidate fails to report on the date and time mentioned in the call letter for Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka as well as for review medical during appeal also. Enrolment will be subject to Fitness in Enrolment Medical Examination at INS Chilka. Medical fitness certificates issued by hospitals other than designated Military Hospitals (INHS Nivarini/ INHS Kalyani) will not be considered. No further review/ appeal is permissible.

Indian Navy Notification Download