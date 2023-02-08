JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 For 248 Posts @nad.recttindia.in: Check Eligibility

Indian Navy has invited online applications for the 248 Tradesman Posts on its official website. Check  Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023
Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Navy has invited application from eligible Indian candidates for direct recruitment to 248 posts of Tradesman Skilled  under Naval Armament Depot on its official website.  Candidates selected for the Tradesman Skilled posts will have to serve in Naval Armament Depot (NADs) under administrative control of Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam. They can however be posted anywhere in India at Naval units / formations as per administrative requirement.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28th day from Opening date of registration, and the opening of online registration portal is third day of publication of notification in the Employment News.
 
Important Dates for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Opening of Online Registration Portal: Third day of publication of notification in the Employment News.
Closing of Online Registration Portal: 28th day from Opening date of registration (upto 2330 hrs).
 
Vacancy Details for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Tradesman Skilled (Naval Armament Depot)-248

Headquarter wise Total Vacancies

Headquarter/Zone  Vacancy
HQWNC NAD, Mumbai 117
HQWNC NAD, Karwar 55
HQWNC NAD,Goa  02
HQENC NAD, Visakhapatnam  57
HQENC NAD, Rambili  15
HQENC NAD, Sunabeda 02




Vacancy Details for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023: Details 

Age  Between 18 and 25 years
Examination Fee Rs. 205/-


 Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
 
Essential Qualification
For Skilled (Ammunition Mechanic): Matriculation, Two years’ Certificate Course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute under the Craftsmanship Training Scheme in any of the trades given in the notification.
For remaining posts: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Institute or Board with knowledge of English.
(b) Should have completed Apprenticeship training in the relevant trade for the post. OR
Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

How To apply For Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification: Before filling online application form, candidates are advised to download online information guidelines containing instructions for filling up and submitting Online Application Form.
Candidates are required to apply online using the website ww.joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Go to >> Join Navy >> Ways to join >> Civilian >> Tradesman Skilled / NAD.
 

FAQ

Where jobs will be provided under Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023?

You will have to serve as a Tradesman in Naval Armament Depot (NADs) under administrative control of various Headquarters in the country.

What is the educational qualification to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023?

Any 10th passed candidates with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Take Free Online Indian Navy 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next