Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 For 248 Posts @nad.recttindia.in: Check Eligibility

Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indian Navy has invited application from eligible Indian candidates for direct recruitment to 248 posts of Tradesman Skilled under Naval Armament Depot on its official website. Candidates selected for the Tradesman Skilled posts will have to serve in Naval Armament Depot (NADs) under administrative control of Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam. They can however be posted anywhere in India at Naval units / formations as per administrative requirement.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 28th day from Opening date of registration, and the opening of online registration portal is third day of publication of notification in the Employment News.



Important Dates for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Opening of Online Registration Portal: Third day of publication of notification in the Employment News.

Closing of Online Registration Portal: 28th day from Opening date of registration (upto 2330 hrs).



Vacancy Details for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Tradesman Skilled (Naval Armament Depot)-248

Headquarter wise Total Vacancies

Headquarter/Zone Vacancy HQWNC NAD, Mumbai 117 HQWNC NAD, Karwar 55 HQWNC NAD,Goa 02 HQENC NAD, Visakhapatnam 57 HQENC NAD, Rambili 15 HQENC NAD, Sunabeda 02









Vacancy Details for Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023: Details

Age Between 18 and 25 years Examination Fee Rs. 205/-



Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



Essential Qualification

For Skilled (Ammunition Mechanic): Matriculation, Two years’ Certificate Course from a recognized Industrial Training Institute under the Craftsmanship Training Scheme in any of the trades given in the notification.

For remaining posts: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised Institute or Board with knowledge of English.

(b) Should have completed Apprenticeship training in the relevant trade for the post. OR

Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

How To apply For Indian Navy Tradesman Recruitment 2023 Notification: Before filling online application form, candidates are advised to download online information guidelines containing instructions for filling up and submitting Online Application Form.

Candidates are required to apply online using the website ww.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Go to >> Join Navy >> Ways to join >> Civilian >> Tradesman Skilled / NAD.

