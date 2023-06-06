Indian Oil Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More

Indian Oil Recruitment through GATE 2023 scorecard is out for Graduate Engineers on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Indian Oil Graduate Engineer.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (lOCL) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for Graduate Engineers on its official website - https://www.iocl.com

As per the notification, the application process will start on June 1, 2023, and will end on June 22, 2023. Interested candidates for Indian Oil Graduate Engineer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023: Overview

Indian Oil Recruitment will fill positions for Graduate Engineer. Check out the important details for the Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Indian Oil Posts Name Graduate Engineer Total Vacancies To be announced Mode of Application Online Selection process Gate 2023 Scorecard and Interview

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the vacancies announced for the posts of Graduate Engineer by Indian Oil. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Important Dates Online Application Begins June 1, 2023 Online Application closes on June 22, 2023 Interview To be announced soon

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Application Fees

As per the notification, released by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, there is no application fee from any category of candidates.

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Vacancy 2023 Details

As per the notification, the exact number of vacancies is not declared however the recruitment body declared the disciplines from which the candidates will be selected. The discipline and their Gate code is tabulated below

Engineering Discipline Gate 2023 Code Chemical Engineering CH Civil Engineering CE Computer Science Engineering CS Electrical Engineering EE Instrumentation Engineering IN Mechanical Engineering ME

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit

The details of Educational qualification and age limit required is listed below

Educational Qualification:

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done bachelors degree in the respective discipline they are applying.

The candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category should have scored a minimum of 60% marks while candidates from reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) should have scored a minimum of 55% marks

Note: Final year students are also eligible, provided they are fulfilling the above criteria in aggregate of all semesters results declared so far.

Age Limit

As per the notification, as on June 30, 2023, the upper age of the general/EWS candidates should not be more than 26 years. However, age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Gate 2023 Scorecard

Interview

Group Discussion and Group Task

Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the selected candidates shall get paid on a pay scale of Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000.

The selected candidates shall also need to sign a bond to serve the corporation for a minimum of three years from the date of joining. The compensation to be paid by the candidate if they release the organisation before three years is tabulated below

Category Amount General Rs. 3,00,000 EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 50,000

Steps to Apply for the posts

Steps that need to be followed by the candidates in order to fill the form is listed below