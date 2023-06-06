Indian Oil Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Vacancies, Check Eligibility & More

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (lOCL) has released the recruitment notification 2023 for Graduate Engineers on its official website - https://www.iocl.com
As per the notification, the application process will start on June 1, 2023, and will end on June 22, 2023. Interested candidates for Indian Oil Graduate Engineer can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023: Overview
Indian Oil Recruitment will fill positions for Graduate Engineer. Check out the important details for the Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 listed here.
|
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Indian Oil
|
Posts Name
|
Graduate Engineer
|
Total Vacancies
|
To be announced
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Selection process
|
Gate 2023 Scorecard and Interview
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the vacancies announced for the posts of Graduate Engineer by Indian Oil. Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2023 Notification
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Recruitment Important Dates
|
Online Application Begins
|
June 1, 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
June 22, 2023
|
Interview
|
To be announced soon
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Application Fees
As per the notification, released by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, there is no application fee from any category of candidates.
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Vacancy 2023 Details
As per the notification, the exact number of vacancies is not declared however the recruitment body declared the disciplines from which the candidates will be selected. The discipline and their Gate code is tabulated below
|
Engineering Discipline
|
Gate 2023 Code
|
Chemical Engineering
|
CH
|
Civil Engineering
|
CE
|
Computer Science Engineering
|
CS
|
Electrical Engineering
|
EE
|
Instrumentation Engineering
|
IN
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
ME
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Educational Qualification, Eligibility, and Age Limit
The details of Educational qualification and age limit required is listed below
Educational Qualification:
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts should have done bachelors degree in the respective discipline they are applying.
The candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC(NCL) category should have scored a minimum of 60% marks while candidates from reserved category (SC/ST/OBC/PwD) should have scored a minimum of 55% marks
Note: Final year students are also eligible, provided they are fulfilling the above criteria in aggregate of all semesters results declared so far.
Age Limit
As per the notification, as on June 30, 2023, the upper age of the general/EWS candidates should not be more than 26 years. However, age relaxation will be provided as per government norms.
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done through:
- Gate 2023 Scorecard
- Interview
- Group Discussion and Group Task
Indian Oil Graduate Engineer Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the selected candidates shall get paid on a pay scale of Rs.50,000 – 1,60,000.
The selected candidates shall also need to sign a bond to serve the corporation for a minimum of three years from the date of joining. The compensation to be paid by the candidate if they release the organisation before three years is tabulated below
|
Category
|
Amount
|
General
|
Rs. 3,00,000
|
EWS/OBC/SC/ST/PwBD
|
Rs. 50,000
Steps to Apply for the posts
Steps that need to be followed by the candidates in order to fill the form is listed below
- Visit the official website of Indian Oil.
- On the homepage, click on Careers then Vacancies
- Now click Latest Job Openings
- Click on apply for “Graduate Engineers in IOCL through GATE-2023”
- Fill outthe required details.
- Submit the application and download it for future reference