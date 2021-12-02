INI CET 2022 : Round 1 Seat Allocation Schedule released, Check schedule here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences have released the INI CET 2022 Round 1 seat allocation schedule on the official website for the January 2022 session. Candidates eligible for the seat allocation process can visit the official website to download the complete schedule.

According to the dates provided, the choice entry for the mock round will be from December 10 to 12, 2021 and the mock seat allocation round will be released on December 14, 2021, and the first round choice filling will be from December 15 to 16, 2021.

Candidates can check the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allocation schedule on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule through the direct link provided below.

INI CET 2022 Schedule - Direct link

According to the schedule, the INI CET 2022 Round 1 Seat allocation will be on December 21 and the online acceptance of allocated seats will be from December 22 to 27, 2021. Candidates can report and submit the necessary documents between December 22 to 27, 2021.

As per the schedule, the list of candidates eligible for the INI CET 2022 online seat allocation will be published before the beginning of the choice-filling procedure.