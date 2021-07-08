Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

IOB SO Admit Card 2021 OUT, Exam on 18 July, Check Specialist Officer Call Letter Direct Download Link here

IOB Specialist Officer Admit Card has been uploaded at iob.in. Check Exam Pattern, Admit Card Download Link and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 8, 2021 13:44 IST
IOB SO Admit Card 2021
IOB SO Admit Card 2021

IOB SO Admit Card 2021: Indian Overseas Bank has uploaded the call letter for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer in MMG Scale-II and MMG Scale III. All those who applied for IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of IOB.i.e.iob.in.

The facility of downloading IOB SO Admit Card 2021 will remain available till 18 July 2021. The candidates are advised to download IOB SO Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the instructions given below for downloading IOB SO Admit Card 2021.

How to Download IOB SO Admit Card 2021?

  1. Visit the official website of IOB.i.e.iob.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Careers’ Tab.
  3. It will redirect you to a new window.
  4. Click on the ‘IOB SO Admit Card 2021’ Download link.
  5. It will take you to the login page.
  6. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button.
  7. Then,  IOB SO Admit Card 2021will be displayed.
  8. Download IOB SO Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IOB SO Admit Card 2021

The bank has scheduled the IOB SO Exam 2021 for 18 July 2021. Candidates can check their exam centre details on the admit cards. All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates can directly download IOB SO Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

 IOB SO Exam Pattern

Name of Tests

No. Of Questions

Maximum Marks

Medium of exam

Duration

English Language

50

 

English

30 Minutes

Reasoning

50

 

English

30 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

50

 

English

30 Minutes

Professional Knowledge

50

80

English

30 Minutes

Candidates who have applied for more than one post will appear for the Professional Knowledge test for the post(s) he/she has applied one after the other. They will be required to appear for additional professional knowledge as per posts applied one after the other in the same sitting (without any break). However, the duration of the professional knowledge test of each post will remain the same i.e. 30 minutes for each post.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.

 

FAQ

What if my date of birth is rejected while entering credentials to download IOB SO admit card?

The candidate should ensure that the DOB is the same as he had entered at the time of registration. The date of birth should be entered in DD-MM-YY format.

Where do I get the registration number and password for IOB SO Admit Card 2021?

The Registration Number and Password were generated at the time of registration and displayed on the screen. It was also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration at the email address registered by him.

What is the last date for downloading IOB SO Admit Card 2021?

The facility of downloading IOB SO Admit Card 2021 will remain available till 18 July 2021.

What is the exam date for IOB SO Exam 2021?

The bank has scheduled the IOB SO Exam 2021 for 18 July 2021.

How do I download IOB SO Admit Card 2021?

 All those who applied for IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of IOB.i.e.iob.in.
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 1 =
Post

Comments