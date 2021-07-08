IOB SO Admit Card 2021 OUT, Exam on 18 July, Check Specialist Officer Call Letter Direct Download Link here

IOB SO Admit Card 2021: Indian Overseas Bank has uploaded the call letter for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officer in MMG Scale-II and MMG Scale III. All those who applied for IOB SO Recruitment 2021 Exam can now download their admit cards through the official website of IOB.i.e.iob.in.

The facility of downloading IOB SO Admit Card 2021 will remain available till 18 July 2021. The candidates are advised to download IOB SO Admit Card 2021 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the instructions given below for downloading IOB SO Admit Card 2021.

How to Download IOB SO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of IOB.i.e.iob.in. Click on the ‘Careers’ Tab. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on the ‘IOB SO Admit Card 2021’ Download link. It will take you to the login page. Now, Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Then, IOB SO Admit Card 2021will be displayed. Download IOB SO Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IOB SO Admit Card 2021

The bank has scheduled the IOB SO Exam 2021 for 18 July 2021. Candidates can check their exam centre details on the admit cards. All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates can directly download IOB SO Admit Card 2021 by clicking on the above link.

IOB SO Exam Pattern

Name of Tests No. Of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of exam Duration English Language 50 English 30 Minutes Reasoning 50 English 30 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 50 English 30 Minutes Professional Knowledge 50 80 English 30 Minutes

Candidates who have applied for more than one post will appear for the Professional Knowledge test for the post(s) he/she has applied one after the other. They will be required to appear for additional professional knowledge as per posts applied one after the other in the same sitting (without any break). However, the duration of the professional knowledge test of each post will remain the same i.e. 30 minutes for each post.

Penalty for Wrong Answers

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Online Test. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question.