IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Engineering Assistant IV Posts @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) on iocl.com. Check Details Here

Created On: Jan 27, 2021 19:42 IST
iocl recruitment 2021
iocl recruitment 2021

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) on iocl.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 through online mode on iocrefrecruit.in from 28 January to 19 February 2021.

Important Dates

  • Starting date for submission of online application:  28 January 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 16 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- (Revised)

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL JEA Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:  

  • 3 years Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions
  • Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House , Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals / Fertilizer/Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry

Age Limit:

18 to 26 years

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Online Application Link

Click Here

Official Website

Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Selection Process for IOCL JEA Posts

The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online on IOCL website iocrefrecruit.in from 28 January to 19 February 2021.

 
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next