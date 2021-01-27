IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Engineering Assistant IV Posts @iocl.com
IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) on iocl.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 through online mode on iocrefrecruit.in from 28 January to 19 February 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online application: 28 January 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2021
IOCL Vacancy Details
Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 16 Posts
Pay Scale:
Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- (Revised)
Eligibility Criteria for IOCL JEA Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- 3 years Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions
- Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House , Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals / Fertilizer/Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry
Age Limit:
18 to 26 years
Official Notification Download Here
Online Application Link
Official Website
Selection Process for IOCL JEA Posts
The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.
How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply online on IOCL website iocrefrecruit.in from 28 January to 19 February 2021.