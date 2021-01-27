IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Junior Engineering Assistant IV Posts @iocl.com

IOCL JEA Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant IV (Production) on iocl.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 through online mode on iocrefrecruit.in from 28 January to 19 February 2021.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online application: 28 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 19 February 2021

IOCL Vacancy Details

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production) - 16 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs. 25,000-1,05,000/- (Revised)

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL JEA Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

3 years Diploma in Chemical / Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. Or B. Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute / University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions

Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation (rotating shift) of Pump House , Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals / Fertilizer/Heavy Chemical/Gas Processing Industry

Age Limit:

18 to 26 years

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Online Application Link Click Here Official Website Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Selection Process for IOCL JEA Posts

The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online on IOCL website iocrefrecruit.in from 28 January to 19 February 2021.