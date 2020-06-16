IPMAT Indore 2020 - Last Minutes Tips to Remember

Last day is generally one of the anxiety triggers for the aspirants as they tend to get burdened under performance anxiety. This anxiety could be due to several factors ranging from the pressure to beat the competition, time-management, reaching test-center on time among others. As a matter of fact, to ward off the last minute jitters, we recommend some important pointers that you must follow to strengthen your brain power and appear in the exam with full confidence.

The IPMAT D-day is one of the long awaited moments which will decide the fate of the aspirant depending upon their performance in the IPMAT exam. So, here are a few tips that you must consider during the last minute. A lot of experts have revealed that following these preparation strategies enable the aspirants to perform better and outperform other candidates in the entrance exam.

So let us find out about IPMAT exam and some effective last minute tips that will help you score high percentile in the exam:-

What is IPMAT 2020 Exam?

IPMAT Exam is conducted by IIM Indore for admission to Integrated Program in Management (IPM). IPM is an integrated UG and PG level management course (BBA+MBA) with the duration of 5 years. Students can apply for this program after the successful completion of class 12th exams from a recognized board. Generally 17,000 candidates apply for the IPMAT exam every year which makes it evident that the competition is tough to get a seat in IIM Indore as the seat intake is limited to 121 seats only.

So let us find out some handy tips that will help you score a good percentile in the exam:-

IPMAT BBA Exam – Exam Pattern

Here is a summaries IPMAT Exam pattern description which will help you revise all the topics. Just give a cursory glance at the notes that you prepared while understanding the concepts.

IPMAT Indore comprises of 2 sections namely – Verbal Ability and Quantitative Ability. Here is the list of topics from each section which you must revise 2-3 days before the exam:-

Verbal Ability: Reading Comprehension, Synonyms, Antonyms, Jumbled Sentences, Para Completion, Word Usage, Phrase Replacement and Fill in the Blanks.

Quantitative Ability: Number System, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Average, Alligation, Mixture and Solution, Ratio and Proportion, Simple Interest-Compound Interest, Time speed and distance, Time and work, Progressions, Geometry and Mensuration, Inequalities, Logarithms and Graphs.

Apart from the exam pattern, other last minute tips that will help you perform exceedingly well the provided below. You are advised to carefully read all the tips before the D-day arrives:-

Before the D-Day

Analyse the Mock Tests – When at one place we recommend that do not attempt any mock test, it is crucial to analyse them carefully. You will understand the mistakes you did and how to avoid them in the final exam.

Keep Admit Card Ready – IPMAT admit card is a mandatory and important document. Keep one photocopy of the Admit card ready in your bag and carry it to the exam center along with one valid photo ID.

Sleep Well – While you might remember to revise every topic and concept, it is equally important to take a good sleep before the exam. A sound mind is strong to solve the complicated problems.

Meditate – If you feel nervous and jitters at the last moment, the best resort is to meditate and forget every other issue causing stress.

On the D-Day

Reach Test center on time – Candidates are advised to reach the test center at the time mentioned on the IPMAT admit card. This year due to the spread of COVID19 virus, there are chances that the exam might be conducted from Home in Remote Proctored mode, however the final decision rests with the University.

Stay Calm – It is important to stay calm and do not panic once you reach the test center. Your chaotic behavior will cause further anxiety and as a result you would be restrained from performing at your best in the exam.

Cooperate with the Staff – If you happen to reach the Test center, it is important to cooperate with the staff engaged in checking of the items that you brought to the test center. Patiently wait for your turn to come at the computerized verification in the exam hall. Show your IPMAT admit Card and one valid photo ID at the entrance as it is mandatory for candidate’s verification.

Time Management – Time Management is the key. It is important to select the important questions that hold relevance and you are confident about. Leave the questions that hold the possibility of inviting negative marking.

Revise the Exam – Remember, that after completing of IPMAT exam it is important to revise all the questions carefully, before submitting the exam in the end.

All the Best!