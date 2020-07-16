IPMAT Rohtak 2020 – All About Eligibility, Registration, Exam Pattern and Syllabus, Admit Card, Result, Preparation Tips

IIM Rohtak conducts IPMAT entrance exam for the candidates seeking admission to the 5-year IPM course. It is a dual degree program where aspirant who clears 12th class can apply for admission to BBA+MBA course by appearing for a single entrance test i.e. IPMAT exam. IIM Rohtak is the 2nd institute to have started this program on the lines of IIM Indore. Every year thousands of students apply for the IPMAT Exam to seek admission in the prestigious institute.

So let us find out comprehensive information about the IPMAT Rohtak exam such as IPMAT eligibility criteria, IPMAT registration, IPMAT exam pattern and syllabus, IPMAT admit card, IPMAT results, IPMAT important dates and much more in this article.

IPMAT 2020 Important Dates

Here are the important dates of the exam that candidates must keep in mind to keep pace with the important events:

IPMAT Rohtak Exam Date (Gen Category) – 20th July 2020

IPMAT Rohtak Exam Date (PwD Category) – 21st July 2020

IPMAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to read IPMAT 2020 Exam eligibility criteria to make sure that they do not miss out on any important information. The eligibility criteria sets the conditions on the basis of which candidates can ascertain whether they are eligible to apply for the exam or not. Click on the link provided here to find out whether you are eligible to apply for IPMAT Rohtak.

IPMAT 2020 Registration

Getting registration done for the entrance exam is the first step to seek admission in IPM course. Candidates must keep a tap on the IPMAT registration dates and the process to apply for the exam. The registration for IPMAT is conducted online only. Also find out about the Application fee which is an integral part of the registration process. Click on the link provided below and know the steps to register for the IPMAT course, registration dates, and IPMAT application fee.

IPMAT 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

IPMAT exam pattern and syllabus is another important aspect which candidates must pay attemtion to while preparing for the exam. This year due to the spread of Coronavirus, the premier institute has tweaked the exam syllabus and pattern to ensure that the candidates are not affected by the spread of virus. Click on the link provided below to find out the changes brought to the IPMAT exam pattern.

IPMAT 2020 Admit Card

IPMAT Rohtak will issue the admit card online for the candidates who register for the entrance exam successfully. The admit card defines important particulars such as candidate’s name, test center location, address, exam time and other important details. Candidates are requested to keep the admit card safe for future reference. The admit card is released online and candidates can download it online through their official login ID.

IPMAT 2020 Result

IPMAT Result is announced generally 3-4 weeks after the exam is conducted. Before releasing the result, the premier institute releases the answer sheet for the candidates to maintain transparency and to enable them to raise objections if any. After the release of the answer sheet, candidates can expect the declaration of the result soon.

