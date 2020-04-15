IPMAT Rohtak Previous Year Papers | Download for Free | Direct Link Available

IPMAT Rohtak exam is conducted by IIM Rohtak for admission to the five-year integrated BBA+MBA course. If you are preparing for the IPMAT Rohtak 2020 exam, you have reached the right destination to download the previous year papers. Click on the direct link provided below to download the IPMAT Rohtak previous year papers. But before you download the question papers of the exams held by IIM Rohtak previously, take a brief look at the IPMAT Rohtak exam pattern to understand the structure of the exam.

IPM Aptitude Test Rohtak 2020 Exam Pattern

Here are some important IPM Aptitude Test Rohtak exam pattern highlights. Read them carefully before attempting the IPMAT previous year paper:

IPMAT Rohtak Entrance Exam is a computer-based exam conducted online at the designated test centers IPMAT Rohtak exam comprises of 3 sections named Quantitative Ability, Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability The exam is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) and carries 120 questions to test the aptitude of the aspirants. There are MCQ based questions with four options each. For every correct option chosen by the aspirant, +4 will be rewarded, however, for every wrong option -1mark will be deducted. There is no sectional time limit, candidates can change between the section to attempt the questions as per their convenience Each section carries 40 marks and there are 40 questions in each section.

Also Read - IPMAT Rohtak Exam Eligibility Criteria

DOWNLOAD IPMAT Rohtak Previous Year Papers

Click on the direct link provided here below to download the question papers

IPMAT Rohtak Pevious Year Papers – Click Here

Some Common FAQs

What is IPMAT Rohtak?

IPMAT Rohtak is a management entrance exam which gives opportunity to 12th passed aspirants to enter the domain of management. The 5-year course ensures holistic career progression of the aspirants planning to enter corporate after completing their post-graduation. Applicants who clear IPMAT Rohtak exam, do not have to appear for another entrance exam to seek admission to the MBA course offered by the premier MBA institute.

Is IPMAT Rohtak different from IPMAT Indore?

Yes, IPMAT Rohtak differs from IPMAT Indore. IPMAT Indore is conducted for admission to 5-year management course offered by IIM Indore whereas IPMAT Rohtak’s score is considered for admission to IIM Rohtak only.

Is it necessary to practice from IPMAT Rohtak previous year papers?

It is recommended by the experts to refer to the previous year papers so that you can understand the trend of questions being asked till date. This practice is resourceful in channelizing your preparation effectively for the upcoming exam. For say, you observe a trend that each year 4 RCs are asked in the exam. You will therefore, enhance your reading speed to comprehend 4 RCs within the stipulated time span.

How many times IPMAT Rohtak is conducted in a year?

IPMAR Rohtak is conducted by IIM Rohtak once in a year, generally in the month of May.

Where will I get IPMAT Rohtak previous year papers?

You can click on the direct link provided in the above section to download the IPMAT Rohtak previous year paper.

What else to practice in addition to IPMAT Rohtak Previous Year Papers?

In addition to the IPMAT Rohtak previous year papers, you can practice modal test papers that will help you analyse your concept based understanding of each topic. Appear for atleast 20 Mock tests before the final exam.

Is IPMAT Rohtak mock test freely available?

Yes, there are several online resources that offer free mock test services. You can appear for the IPMAT Rohtak Mock Test by filling in your personal and academic details and you are good to go.

If you have any other queries, please post it in the comment section. We shall revert back to your query soon and to read more articles about the BBA entrance exams, colleges, and news, stay tuned to our Education Portal, Jagranjosh.com!