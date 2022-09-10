IPPB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Scale 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Posts, Submit Application @ippbonline.com

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates who will be appointed in Scale II, III, IV, V & VI on a Regular/ Contract basis through online application mode in different disciplines. Candidates can apply for Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager (AGM), Deputy General Manager (DGM), Chief Compliance Officer and Internal Ombudsman from 10 to 24 September 2022 by visiting the website www.ippbonline.com.
IPPB Online Application Link
IPPB Notification Link
Also See:
PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2022
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 September 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 September 2022
IPPB Vacancy 2022
Regular Vacancies
|Post Name
|Department
|Vacancies
|AGM - Enterprise/ Integration Architect
|Technology
|1
|Chief Manager - IT Project Management
|Technology
|1
|AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)
|Product
|1
|Chief Manager - Retail Products
|Product
|1
|Chief Manager - Retail Payments
|Product
|1
|AGM (Operations)
|Operations
|1
|Senior Manager (Operations)
|Operations
|1
|Chief Manager - Fraud Monitoring
|Risk Management
|1
|DGM- Finance & Accounts
|Finance
|1
|Manager (Procurement)
|Finance
|1
Contractual Vacancies
|Post Name
|Department
|Vacancies
|DGM - Program/Vendor Management
|Technology
|1
|Chief Compliance Officer
|Compliance
|1
|Internal Ombudsman
|Operations
|1
IPPB Salary
|Scale
|Basic Pay Scale (in Rs.)
|Approximate CTC (Per Month)
|Scale 6
|1,04,240 – 2,970 (4) – 1,16,120
|3,13,000/-
|Scale 5
|89,890 – 2,500 (2) – 94,890 – 2,730 (2) – 1,00,350
|2,53,000/-
|Scale 4
|76,010 – 2,220 (4) – 84890 – 2,500 (2) – 89,890
|2,13,000/-
|Scale 3
|63,840 – 1,990 (5) – 73,790 – 2,220 (2) – 78,230
|1,79,000/-
|Scale 2
|48,170 – 1,740 (1) – 49,910 – 1,990 (10) – 69,810
|1,41,000/-
IPPB Manager Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Minimum 12 years of experience.
- Chief Manager IT Project Management)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer Cadre in IT
- Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA.
- Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics.
- Manager (Security Administration)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics.
- AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- MBA in Sales/ Marketing and Minimum 12 years of experience.
- Chief Manager (Retail Products), and Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent and Minimum 9 years of experience.
- Chief Manager - Retail Payments - Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent and 9 years of experience.
- AGM (Operations) - Graduation and 12 years of experience.
- Senior Manager (Operations)- Graduate in any discipline. Candidate with Post Graduate Degree in Finance/ Commerce will be preferred.Minimum 6 years of experience.
- Chief Manager - Fraud Monitoring- Graduate in any discipline and 9 years of experience.
- DGM- Finance & Accounts- CA and 15 years of experience.
- Manager (Procurement) - Graduate and 3 years of experience.
- DGM - Program/Vendor Management - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology/ Computer Science/MCA or equivalent qualification. 15 years of experience.
- Chief Compliance Officer - Graduate and 15 years of experience.
- Internal Ombudsman - Graduate. The official should either be a retired or serving officer not below the rank of Deputy General Manager
IPPB Manager Age Limit
- Manager - 23 to 35 years
- Senior Manager - 26 to 35 years
- Cheif Manager - 29 to 45 years
- Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 years
- Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 years
- DGM - Program/Vendor Management - 35 to 55 years
- Chief Compliance Officer - 38 to 55 Years
- Internal Ombudsman - Not more than 65 years
IPPB Manager Selection Criteria
Selection will be made on the basis of the Interview.
IPPB Manager Application Fee
- SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - Rs. 150/-
- For all others - Rs. 750/-
How to Apply for IPPB Recruitment 2022 ?
The candidates can apply online in three steps:
- Registration
- Fee Submission
- Document Scan and Upload