IPPB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Scale 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 Posts, Submit Application @ippbonline.com

IPPB Recruitment 2022 Notification: India Post Payments Bank is hiring Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager (AGM), Deputy General Manager (DGM), Chief Compliance Officer and Internal Ombudsman. Check the Application Link Below.

IPPB Recruitment 2022: India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates who will be appointed in Scale II, III, IV, V & VI on a Regular/ Contract basis through online application mode in different disciplines. Candidates can apply for Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, Assistant General Manager (AGM), Deputy General Manager (DGM), Chief Compliance Officer and Internal Ombudsman from 10 to 24 September 2022 by visiting the website www.ippbonline.com.

Also See:

PFRDA Grade A Recruitment 2022

LIC Officer Recruitment 2022

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 September 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 24 September 2022

IPPB Vacancy 2022

Regular Vacancies

Post Name Department Vacancies AGM - Enterprise/ Integration Architect Technology 1 Chief Manager - IT Project Management Technology 1 AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group) Product 1 Chief Manager - Retail Products Product 1 Chief Manager - Retail Payments Product 1 AGM (Operations) Operations 1 Senior Manager (Operations) Operations 1 Chief Manager - Fraud Monitoring Risk Management 1 DGM- Finance & Accounts Finance 1 Manager (Procurement) Finance 1

Contractual Vacancies

Post Name Department Vacancies DGM - Program/Vendor Management Technology 1 Chief Compliance Officer Compliance 1 Internal Ombudsman Operations 1

IPPB Salary

Scale Basic Pay Scale (in Rs.) Approximate CTC (Per Month) Scale 6 1,04,240 – 2,970 (4) – 1,16,120 3,13,000/- Scale 5 89,890 – 2,500 (2) – 94,890 – 2,730 (2) – 1,00,350 2,53,000/- Scale 4 76,010 – 2,220 (4) – 84890 – 2,500 (2) – 89,890 2,13,000/- Scale 3 63,840 – 1,990 (5) – 73,790 – 2,220 (2) – 78,230 1,79,000/- Scale 2 48,170 – 1,740 (1) – 49,910 – 1,990 (10) – 69,810 1,41,000/-

IPPB Manager Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA. Minimum 12 years of experience.

Chief Manager IT Project Management)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science. Minimum 9 years of experience in Officer Cadre in IT

Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration)- Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA.

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics.

Manager (Security Administration)- BSc. in Electronics, Physics, Computer Science, Information Technology or B.Tech /B.E- Electronics, Information Technology, Computer Science or MSc. Electronics, Physics, Applied Electronics.

AGM - BSG (Business Solutions Group)- MBA in Sales/ Marketing and Minimum 12 years of experience.

Chief Manager (Retail Products), and Chief Manager (Retail Payments)- Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent and Minimum 9 years of experience.

Chief Manager - Retail Payments - Any Graduate with MBA or equivalent and 9 years of experience.

AGM (Operations) - Graduation and 12 years of experience.

Senior Manager (Operations)- Graduate in any discipline. Candidate with Post Graduate Degree in Finance/ Commerce will be preferred.Minimum 6 years of experience.

Chief Manager - Fraud Monitoring- Graduate in any discipline and 9 years of experience.

DGM- Finance & Accounts- CA and 15 years of experience.

Manager (Procurement) - Graduate and 3 years of experience.

DGM - Program/Vendor Management - Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology in Information Technology/ Computer Science/MCA or equivalent qualification. 15 years of experience.

Chief Compliance Officer - Graduate and 15 years of experience.

Internal Ombudsman - Graduate. The official should either be a retired or serving officer not below the rank of Deputy General Manager

IPPB Manager Age Limit

Manager - 23 to 35 years

Senior Manager - 26 to 35 years

Cheif Manager - 29 to 45 years

Assistant General Manager - 32 to 45 years

Deputy General Manager - 35 to 55 years

DGM - Program/Vendor Management - 35 to 55 years

Chief Compliance Officer - 38 to 55 Years

Internal Ombudsman - Not more than 65 years

IPPB Manager Selection Criteria

Selection will be made on the basis of the Interview.

IPPB Manager Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) - Rs. 150/-

For all others - Rs. 750/-

How to Apply for IPPB Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can apply online in three steps: