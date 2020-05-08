IPU CET 2020 Participating Colleges | List of Top GGSIPU BBA Colleges

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University runs BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration program which is a popular undergraduate level course. Candidates can apply for the BBA program after completion of 10+2 grade to GGSIPU affiliated colleges which are known for excellent faculty support, well-designed pedagogy, and bets placement support to the aspirants.

IPU CET exam is conducted once in a year, generally in the month of May for the interested aspirants. After the IPU CET BBA entrance exam, GGSIPU conducts counseling session wherein the top rankers get the chance to choose the best colleges among 38 BBA institutes. Apart from this, there are several specializations being offered by the institutes such as:-

BBA (General)

BBA (CAM)

BBA (Travel and Tourism)

BBA (Banking and Insurance)

Aspirants can pick and choose the specialization depending upon the rank they have score and on first come first serve basis.

Also Read – IPU CET 2020 Exam Pattern – Know how to prepare for the BBA exam

Here is a list of top 10 BBA colleges/institutes affiliated to GGSIPU for which you can apply with your IPU CET 2020 score:-

List of top 10 colleges Accepting IPU CET Score

S. No. IPU CET Participating Colleges BBA Seat Intake 1 Maharaja Surajmal Institute, Janakpuri 379 2 Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies, Rohini 324 3 Vivekanand Institute of Professional Studies, Pitampura 324 4 Tecnia Institute of Advance Studies, Rohini 216 5 Trinity Institute of Profesional Studies, Dwarka 108 6 Rukmini Devi Institute of Advance Studies, Rohini 181 7 Institute of IT and Management, Janakpuri 217 8 Banarasi Das Chandiwala Institute of Professional Studies, Dwarka 121 9 Institute of Innovation in Tech and Management, Janakpuri 216 10 Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research, Rohini 221

Also Read – IPU CET 2020 Syllabus - List of Important Topics to prepare for BBA Exam

To know more about the BBA entrance exams, courses, colleges and latest updates, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com! Subscribe with us to get latest updates delivered directly in your inbox.