IPU CET 2020 Participating Colleges | List of Top GGSIPU BBA Colleges

Here is a list of top GGSIPU affiliated colleges that accept IPU CET 2020 score for admission to BBA program. Find out the list of top 10 colleges where you can apply with IPU CET score.

May 8, 2020 18:35 IST
IPU CET BBA Top Colleges
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University runs BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration program which is a popular undergraduate level course. Candidates can apply for the BBA program after completion of 10+2 grade to GGSIPU affiliated colleges which are known for excellent faculty support, well-designed pedagogy, and bets placement support to the aspirants.

IPU CET exam is conducted once in a year, generally in the month of May for the interested aspirants. After the IPU CET BBA entrance exam, GGSIPU conducts counseling session wherein the top rankers get the chance to choose the best colleges among 38 BBA institutes. Apart from this, there are several specializations being offered by the institutes such as:-

  • BBA (General)
  • BBA (CAM)
  • BBA (Travel and Tourism)
  • BBA (Banking and Insurance)

Aspirants can pick and choose the specialization depending upon the rank they have score and on first come first serve basis.

Also Read – IPU CET 2020 Exam Pattern – Know how to prepare for the BBA exam

Here is a list of top 10 BBA colleges/institutes affiliated to GGSIPU for which you can apply with your IPU CET 2020 score:-

List of top 10 colleges Accepting IPU CET Score

S. No.

IPU CET Participating Colleges

BBA Seat Intake

1

Maharaja Surajmal Institute, Janakpuri 

379

2

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies, Rohini       

324

3

Vivekanand Institute of Professional Studies, Pitampura

324

4

Tecnia Institute of Advance Studies, Rohini

216

5

Trinity Institute of Profesional Studies, Dwarka

108

6

Rukmini Devi Institute of Advance Studies, Rohini

181

7

Institute of IT and Management, Janakpuri

217

8

Banarasi Das Chandiwala Institute of Professional Studies, Dwarka

121

9

Institute of Innovation in Tech and Management, Janakpuri

216

10

Delhi School of Professional Studies and Research, Rohini

221

Also Read – IPU CET 2020 Syllabus - List of Important Topics to prepare for BBA Exam

To know more about the BBA entrance exams, courses, colleges and latest updates, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!

