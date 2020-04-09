IPUCET 2020 BBA Test Centers | List of IPUCET Test Cities

IPUCET 2020 Test Centers – Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has released the list of BBA entrance exam test centers for the aspirants appearing for the exam this year. Test centers are important to know for the candidates because it is a crucial deciding factor whether toapply for an exam or not. If the test center is near to the vicinity, it becomes easy to make arrangements to reach the test center. Here is the list of IPMAT 2020 test centers released for the aspirants.

IPUCET 2020 BBA Test Centers

While filling the IPUCET BBA application form, candidate get an option to choose a convenient test center location. However, in case of BBA Entrance exam, there is no choice extended to the candidates. IPUCET BBA test centers are allocated in Delhi region only. It should be noted that the region in Delhi state will be asked from the candidates to choose from. GGSIPU reserves the all the rights to allocate the final test center location to the candidates. You can choose only the test city area and not the test location.

GGSIPU offers specialization in:-

Bachelor of Business Administration Bachelor of Business Administration (Banking & Insurance) Bachelor of Business Administration (Computer Aided Management)

Candidates need to apply through a single application form to get admission in any of the BBA specializations. There is no separate form to apply for different institutes or specializations.

IPUCET Test Center Guidelines

Here are some important guidelines that you must follow once the IPUCET BBA test center is allocated on the IPUCET BBA Admit card.

Check the Test Center Address

Check appropriate IPUCET BBA test center address on your IPUCET BBA admit card. Try to map the location of the test center through Google Maps and find out the time it will take to reach the IPUCET test center.

IPUCET BBA Reporting Time

On the IPUCET BBA admit card, reporting time at the test center is mentioned. Follow the reporting time and try to reach 1 hour before the time mentioned on your IPUCET admit card.

Test Center Formalities

At each IPUCET BBA test center, several formalities, such as physical scanning of the candidates, and submission of the documents will be carried before the exam begins.

Carry Important Documents

Don’t forget to carry your IPMAT Admit card which is a mandatory document for entry at the IPMAT test centers. Carry one photo identity proof such as copy of Aadhar Card, PAN Number or Voter ID.

Avoid Carrying Electronic Gadgets

Electronic items such as paper, pen, calculator, digital watch, jewellery, mobile phones are prohibited at the test center. Candidates are advised not to carry any such items to the IPUCET test center.

For more such articles, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com and read latest updates related to IPUCET exam and other BBA entrance exams here.