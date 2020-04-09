IPUCET 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers | Download for free

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University which is popularly known as Indraprastha University conducts Indraprastha University Common Entrance Test (IPUCET) exam annually for admission to BBA course. The management course aspirants need to apply for the entrance exam to appear in IPUCET BBA exam. This year IPUCET exam is scheduled to take place in the month of May 2020. Therefore, it is important for the aspirants to prepare for the exam well to score a high percentile in the BBA entrance exam.

In this article, you will find out IPUCET BBA previous year papers, highlights of BBA exam pattern, and answers to some common FAQs related to the preparation of the IPUCET exam. Read on to find out crucial details about the IPUCET exam here:

IPUCET BBA Exam Pattern

Exam Date April 25 – May 5, 2020 Exam Duration 3 hours for other Programs No. of Questions 150 questions Nature of Questions Objective Marking Scheme +4 marks, -1 mark (negative marking) Exam Mode Online Exam Language English

As per the IPUCET BBA entrance exam contains 150 objective type questions with four options for each question. For each correct answer, +4 will be rewarded and for each wrong option, -1 will be deducted.

IPUCET BBA Previous Year Papers

Although there is no official link released by the varsity that gives access to download BBA previous year papers, however, based on the guess, experts have submitted IPUCET BBA previous year papers to help the aspirants prepare well for the exam.

Download IPUCET BBA previous year papers to gain high percentile till year:

IPUCET BBA previous year papers Download Link IPUCET 2015 Question Paper Click Here IPUCET 2016 Question Paper Click Here IPUCET 2017 Question Paper Click Here IPUCET 2018 Question Paper Click Here IPUCET 2019 Question Paper Click Here

Some Common FAQs

Is it important to refer previous year paper for the aspirants?

Yes, previous year papers are an important source to understand the trend of the exam. Considering that IPUCET BBA entrance exam has been conducted by GGSIPU since very long, aspirants should refer to the previous year papers to guess the trend and expectation in the upcoming exam.

Can I refer to other books to prepare for the IPUCET BBA?

Yes, you should purchase study material available online and on our website to prepare for the IPUCET BBA exam.

Shall I appear for the Mock Test to prepare for the exam?

Mock Test is considered one of the best means to test the speed and accuracy of the aspirants before the D-day. As you might be aware that the competition to get admission in the top 3 BBA Colleges of GGSIPU is very high, so appear for the Mock test to get a good rank in the BBA entrance exam.

What if I don’t get time to prepare from the previous year papers?

Previous year papers are recommended for good preparation. You can download the previous year papers from the links provided above and that too free of cost.

Can I prepare for IPUCET BBA in 30 days?

Yes, if dedicate time to each section on daily basis and seek expert guidance, you will be able to prepare well for the IPUCET BBA entrance exam in 30 days.

Is Maths compulsory to apply for BBA in GGSIPU?

No, maths as a subject in class 12th is not compulsory to apply for the GGSIPU’s BBA course. Aspirants are advised to go through the IPU CET 2020 admission brochure to get complete information about the eligibility criteria

