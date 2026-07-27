Selections for these posts will be done based on personal interviews, psychometric tests, group exercises, or potentially a written test if required.

IREL Recruitment 2026: IREL (India) Limited is a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Executive posts in different disciplines. The authority has published detailed notification in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. These positions are available in various Technical disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Mineral, Mining, Commercial/Purchase, Industrial Safety, Instrumentation, IT, and Geology. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 10, 2026.

IREL Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the various Executive posts against Advt.No.CO/HRM/35/2026 is available on the official website of the IREL. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

IREL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

IREL Manager 2026 Important Date

The online application process is underway and candidates can apply online for these posts after following the crucial deadline given on the official website. You can get the details of the schedule related to recruitment process given below-

Particulars Details Closing date for online submission & Fee Payment August 10, 2026 Cut-off Date for Eligibility August 10, 2026

IREL Manager 2026 Application Fee Requirements

Candidates are required to submit the required category wise application fee against applying for these posts. Payment must be executed exclusively online using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, Wallets, or UPI through the integrated online gateway.You can check the category wise application fee given below-