IREL Executive Recruitment 2026: Apply Online For Various Managerial Posts, Pay Upto Rs. 2,20,000, Check Details
IREL Recruitment 2026: The IREL (India) Limited has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Executive posts in different disciplines. Application will be accepted in online mode on or before August 10, 2026.. Check notification pdf, application process and other details here.
IREL Recruitment 2026: IREL (India) Limited is a Mini Ratna Category-I Central Public Sector Undertaking, under the Administrative Control of Department of Atomic Energy has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Executive posts in different disciplines. The authority has published detailed notification in the Employment News (July 25 - July 31) 2026. These positions are available in various Technical disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Mineral, Mining, Commercial/Purchase, Industrial Safety, Instrumentation, IT, and Geology. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 10, 2026.
Selections for these posts will be done based on personal interviews, psychometric tests, group exercises, or potentially a written test if required.
IREL Recruitment 2026 Notification
The detailed advertisement regarding the various Executive posts against Advt.No.CO/HRM/35/2026 is available on the official website of the IREL. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.
|IREL Recruitment 2026
|Notification PDF
IREL Manager 2026 Important Date
The online application process is underway and candidates can apply online for these posts after following the crucial deadline given on the official website. You can get the details of the schedule related to recruitment process given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Closing date for online submission & Fee Payment
|August 10, 2026
|Cut-off Date for Eligibility
|August 10, 2026
IREL Manager 2026 Application Fee Requirements
Candidates are required to submit the required category wise application fee against applying for these posts. Payment must be executed exclusively online using Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking, Wallets, or UPI through the integrated online gateway.You can check the category wise application fee given below-
|Category
|Application Fees
|Processing Fees
|Total Fees
|UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) candidates
|INR 590/- (inclusive of GST
|INR 354/- (inclusive of GST)
|INR 944/-
|SC /ST / PwBD/ ESM/ Women /Internal candidates
|Exempted
|INR 354/- (inclusive of GST)
|INR 354/-
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.