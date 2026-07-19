ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27, Download PDF Here

Students of Class 11 ISC board can check the latest Business Studies syllabus for the 2026-27 session from the official website of CISCE. A PDF can be downloaded from the direct link shared here. As a primary part of commerce stream, the Business Studies builds an understanding around the commercial aspects of the subject. The paper is of 100 marks, in which 80 marks are allotted for the theory paper and 20 for internal assessment. The paper provides a core understanding of Business Environment, management, and entrepreneurship. The syllabus shared here provides a detailed overview of the course structure, latest changes in the curriculum, marks distribution, and other exam details. Students can access the syllabus to understand the subject requirements and utilize it to prepare for the board examination.

ISC Class 11 Business Studies 2026-27: Key Highlights As the 2026-27 academic cycle has started, students can check out exam details to stay informed. Particulars Description Conducting Body Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Academic Session 2026-27 Official Website cisce.org Board Exam Conducted in February-March for Class 11 Exam Paper Duration 3 Hours Total Marks 80 Marks for Theory and 20 for Internal Assessment (100 Marks) Subject Business Studies ISC Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2026-27: Aims As per the ISC board, students studying Business Studies can check out aims that will help them understanding the objective of the subject: 1. To enable candidates to understand the modern business environment and to create awareness about various entrepreneurial opportunities.

2. To awaken a spirit of enterprise amongst candidates. 3. To provide an insight into the recent trends in business. 4. To acquaint candidates with the various aspects of Human Resource Management. 5. To provide knowledge and understanding of communication in modern business. 6. To identify the various sources of business finance and the role of regulators and Intermediaries. ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF Given below is a detailed ISC Class 11 Business Studies syllabus for the 2026-27 exam cycle. The syllabus is divided into theory paper (80 Marks) and Project Work (20 Marks), students are advised to take a glance at each parts to completely understand the topic wise distribution. The theory paper is divided into four sections, expanding on core topics like Business Environment, entrepreneurship, managerial elements, etc.

1. Business Environment (i) Introduction to the concept of business environment. Meaning and definition of business environment. (ii) Features and importance of business environment. Features: dynamic, relative, inter related, complex, uncertain, totality of internal and external forces, general and specific forces, universality, various stakeholders; Need to understand business environment: first mover advantage, early warning signals, business strategies, competitive advantage, customer confidence and public image, coping with change, customer needs, keeping pace with consumerism. PESTLE analysis and Porter’s five factor analysis in understanding the business environment. (iii)SWOT Analysis Meaning and importance of SWOT analysis. Components of SWOT. 2. Entrepreneurship (i) Introduction to Entrepreneur.

Meaning and definition of entrepreneur; Classification of entrepreneurs: independent and spin-off; types of entrepreneurs as given by Clarence Danhof: Innovative, Imitating, Fabian and Drone. (ii) Introduction to Entrepreneurship. Meaning, definition and characteristics of entrepreneurship. Characteristics of successful entrepreneur: forward looking, hardworking, passionate, opinionated, confident, resourceful, positive; Factors affecting entrepreneurship: political, statutory (legal and taxation), capital availability, availability of required labour, availability of required raw material; Types of entrepreneurship: small business, scalable startup, large company, social. (iii) Intrapreneurship Meaning, definition and characteristics of intrapreneurship; Differences between entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship; Classification of intrapreneurs: venture and project; factors affecting entrepreneurship; management support, resource availability, organization structure, risk taking capacity, reward.

(iv) Enterprise Meaning and definition; steps in setting up an enterprise: selecting the line of business, choosing the form of ownership, locating the appropriate site to set up the business financing the proposition (identifying capital requirements and its sources), setting up the physical layout and the facilities, acquiring required human resource. Compliance with statutory requirements, launching the business). Five phases of a business: expansion, peak, recession, trough, recovery. Startup business – meaning only. (v) Business risks and causes of failure. Meaning of business risks. Types of business risks: strategic risks, financial risks, operational risks, compliance risks, competition and market risks, environmental risks, reputational risks, credit risks, innovation risks: a brief explanation of each. Causes of business failure: internal causes (poor management, premature scaling, funding shortfall, inadequate profits, labour problems, small customer base) and external forces (economy fluctuations, market fluctuations, non-availability of credit, change in technology, change in government policies and laws, natural disasters, lack of availability of raw material). Methods of managing business risk: accept and absorb, avoid, transfer, mitigate, exploit (clear understanding of the methods).

3. Managers and Managerial Roles (i) Introduction Meaning and definition of a Manager. (ii) Managerial roles Managerial roles as given by Mintzberg: informational (monitor, disseminator, spokesperson), interpersonal (figurehead, leader, and liaison), and decisional (entrepreneur, disturbance handler, resource allocator, negotiator): brief explanation of these roles. (iii) Authority, responsibility, and accountability. Meaning and definition of authority, responsibility, and accountability; their interrelationship; authority distinguished from power; sources of authority: formal, acceptance, competence; delegation of authority; Principles of delegation of authority; Centralization and decentralization of authority; Distinction between delegation and decentralization of authority. (iv) Change management.

Meaning and definition of change management; Types of change: developmental, transitional, transformational. Need for change: Internal forces (need for improving productivity, need to reduce costs, need for improving quality of work life, Domino effect, deficiency in the existing system, to enhance innovation); External forces (change in market situations - national and international, changes in technology, changes in population dynamics, changes in the political scenario, changes in the legal system). Resistance to change: reasons for resistance to change - Individual reasons (habits and conventions, fear of unknown, zero tolerance to change (status quo), fear of economic loss, redundancy of skills, egoistic attitude, peer pressure, emotional resistance to change in social groups); Organizational reasons (fear of the unknown, costs involved, management’s lack of faith in change, constraints of organizational structure). Overcoming resistance to change: Brief explanation of Kurt Lewin’s model of change and ADKAR model of change.

4. Automation at Workplaces (i) Introduction Meaning and definition of mechanization and automation; distinction between the two; evolution from mechanization to automation; merits and demerits of mechanization; merits and demerits of automation. (ii) Productivity enhancement tools and facilities at different workplaces. • Banks: ATM, passbook printing kiosk cheque/ cash depositing machine, SMS alerts. Retail Industry: barcode scanner and POS machine (Point of Sale), card swipe machine • Corporate Office: Biometric system, photocopy machine, LED Projector, scanners, laptops, smartphones. Video conferencing, intercom, internet and wi-fi, VoIP (voice-over internet protocol). • Airports: self check-in kiosk, CUTE workstations, automated backdrop, AODB solutions, Airport hub wireless, Advanced ATS. A basic understanding of role of each of the above in enhancing productivity (details of functioning not required).

ISC Class 11 Business Studies: Paper II- Project Work The internal assessment contains project work and viva test which carries 20 marks. The board precribes a list of assignment and among these students have to pick only two for the project work. Each project work carries 10 marks, therefore, it is imortant to review the options before choosing the topic. Students can also check out the marks distrubution shared below: Overall format 1 mark Content 4 marks Findings 2 marks Viva-voce based on the Project 3 Marks A list of suggested Projects is given below: 1. Study the importance of changes in the business environment. Examine any two companies that had first mover advantage in Indian business environment and how they reacted to entry of global competition. 2. Study and compare SWOT analysis of two leading public sector companies from different industries.

3. As a fresh graduate, select a business opportunity and prepare a business plan for a startup business giving the following: • Details of the business idea • Products and/or services • Finance and its sources • Marketing plan 4. Explain how promotion of startups contributes to the economic growth of the country. Consider different aspects such as: • Employment generation • Mobility of labour • Capital formation 5. Select one firm each from any two different industries (e.g. banking, retail, hotel, pharmaceuticals, tourism, automobile, cement, steel). Analyse the business risks for each of the two firms selected by you. As an efficient manager, how would you mitigate such risks? 6. List any two businesses in different industries that have failed drastically and study the reasons for their failure. You may consider aspects such as, Finance, Marketing, Operational inefficiency, Managerial inefficiency, etc.

7. Your organization is revamping its processes from manual to automated mode. There is a lot of resistance from the workers. As a senior manager, state how would you overcome this resistance. Discuss on the basis of the following points: • The nature of business • Changes that you would propose in the process • Positive and negative points for the stakeholders • Benefits of the change to the employees • Unfreeze Change and Refreeze model for your change management • Retention policies • Conclusion 8. Bring out in detail the upcoming innovations in any two industries e.g. automobile, education, retail, aviation, hospitality, tourism. 9. Make a list of various productivity enhancement tools and facilities available to banking industry and retail business. Study two banks and two departmental stores and examine if they are using the facilities available to them. Evaluate the benefits availed by the firm and the customers.