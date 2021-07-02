ISI Recruitment 2021 for Engineer, Engineering Assistant, Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @isical.ac.in

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) is looking to recruit Engineer, Engineering Assistant, Assistant and Other Posts. Check Details Here

ISI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), an Institute of National Importance under Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India (GoI), has invited applications for the post of Engineer, Engineering Assistant, Assistant and Other Posts. The eligible candidates can apply online from 01 July to 23 July 2021 on official website isical.ac.in.

ISI Recruitment Notification Download

ISI Online Application Link

Important Dates

Date of Opening of Online Application: 01 July 2021

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 23 July 2021

Indian Statistical Institute Vacancy Details

Engineer - 02 Engineering Assistant - 06 Electrician - 14 Operator-Cum-Mechanic - 08 Driver - 01 Cook - 01 Assistant - 13

ISI Salary:

Engineer - Rs. 44900 to Rs. 142400 Engineering Assistant - Rs. 35400 to Rs. 112400 Electrician, Operator-Cum-Mechanic, Driver and Assistant - Rs. 21700 to Rs.69100 Cook - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200

Eligibility Criteria for ISI Posts

Educational Qualification:

Engineer - A good BE or equivalent degree in Electrical Engineering Engineering Assistant - Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with a diploma of at least 3 years of duration in the relevant subject and one year’s practical experience. Electrician - School Final or equivalent with ITI certificate or equivalent and with permit equivalent to Electrical Wireman’s class Operator-Cum-Mechanic - Class VIII with ITI certificate of trade of electrician or equivalent or School Final or equivalent. Shall possess lift operator’s license and permit equivalent to Electrical Wireman’s Class (i) (b), with at least five years’ experience in routine maintenance and operation of lifts in a reputed Institution/Company Driver - School Final or equivalent with knowledge and experience of driving of all types of vehicles. Must possess valid driving license for both light and heavy vehicles. Cook - Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent with trade certificate/diploma in cookery from a recognized institute.

For other check, detailed notification link above

Age Limit:

35 years

How to Apply for Indian Statistical Institute Recruitment 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post through official website.

Application Fee: