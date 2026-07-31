ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 410 URSC Posts at isro.gov.in- Direct Link Here
ISRO has started the online application process for 410 Apprentice vacancies at URSC, Bengaluru. Eligible candidates can apply through the NATS portal till August 28, 2026. Selected candidates will undergo one-year apprenticeship training with a monthly stipend of up to Rs 12,300. Read the complete article to know more.
Key Points
- ISRO's URSC announced 410 apprentice vacancies for Graduate, Technician, & Commercial roles.
- Online applications commenced on July 29, 2026, with the closing date set for August 28, 2026.
- Eligible candidates who passed degree/diploma between 2022-2026 will receive 1-year training.
The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has invited applications for Apprentice positions at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) for the 2026 training year. Through this recruitment a total of 410 vacancies have been announced for various posts such as Graduate Apprentices, Technician Apprentices and Commercial Apprentices. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.
The online application started on July 29 2026 through the National Apprentice Training Scheme or NATS portal. Eligible and interested candidates can complete their applications on or before the closing date i.e. August 28, 2026. Selected candidates will receive one year training under the Apprentices Act 1961.
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Eligible candidates can apply for the ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 through the official ISRO website. Applicants are advised to read the official notification once to check their eligibility and keep all required documents ready before submitting the application form. For your convenience we are providing you with the direct apply link and official notification PDF in the table given below.
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ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The official notification was released on July 29, 2026 under the Advertisement No. URSC:03:2026. The selection process is mainly based on merit followed by document verification. Check the table below for highlights related to ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
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Centre
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U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)
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Post Name
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Graduate,Technician and Commercial Apprentices.
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Advt No
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URSC:03:2026
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Total Vacancies
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410
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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July 29, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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August 28, 2026
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Job Location
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Bengaluru, Karnataka
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Official Website
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isro.gov.in
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility conditions before applying for the relevant posts. Application would be considered successful only when eligibility criteria are met. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualifications
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Graduate Apprenticeship: Must hold a B.E / B.Tech in relevant discipline from any recognized University
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Technician Apprenticeship: Candidates must have completed Diploma in concerned Discipline from a recognized State Board.
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Commercial Apprenticeship: Must have completed Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognized Board.
Candidates who have completed their degree or diploma in Year 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 are eligible for Apprenticeship training. Those who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2021 are not eligible to apply.
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown & Monthly Stipend
There are a total of 410 apprentice posts which are further divided into 3 categories. Selected candidates will receive training of 1 year along with a monthly stipend. Check the vacancies and stipend information in the table given below.
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Posts
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Number of Vacancies
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Monthly Stipend
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Graduate Apprenticeship
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220
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Rs 12300
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Technician Apprenticeship
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120
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Rs 10900
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Commercial Apprenticeship
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70
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Rs 10,900
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Grand Total
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410
Steps to Apply for ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the application process-
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Visit the official NATS Portal at nats.education.gov.in
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Go to the recruitment or careers section on the homepage.
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Open the notification for ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026.
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Register yourself on the apprenticeship portal, if required.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details
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Upload the documents such as photo and signature.
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Review all details once.
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Submit the application form and save a copy of it for future reference
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.