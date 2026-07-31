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ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 410 URSC Posts at isro.gov.in- Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 14:57 IST

ISRO has started the online application process for 410 Apprentice vacancies at URSC, Bengaluru. Eligible candidates can apply through the NATS portal till August 28, 2026. Selected candidates will undergo one-year apprenticeship training with a monthly stipend of up to Rs 12,300. Read the complete article to know more.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 410 URSC Posts at isro.gov.in- Direct Link Here
ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 410 URSC Posts at isro.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • ISRO's URSC announced 410 apprentice vacancies for Graduate, Technician, & Commercial roles.
  • Online applications commenced on July 29, 2026, with the closing date set for August 28, 2026.
  • Eligible candidates who passed degree/diploma between 2022-2026 will receive 1-year training.

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has invited applications for Apprentice positions at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) for the 2026 training year. Through this recruitment a total of 410 vacancies have been announced for various posts such as Graduate Apprentices, Technician Apprentices and Commercial Apprentices. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in. 

The online application started on July 29 2026 through the National Apprentice Training Scheme or NATS portal. Eligible and interested candidates can complete their applications on or before the closing date i.e. August 28, 2026. Selected candidates will receive one year training under the Apprentices Act 1961.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Eligible candidates can apply for the ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 through the official ISRO website. Applicants are advised to read the official notification once to check their eligibility and keep all required documents ready before submitting the application form. For your convenience we are providing you with the direct apply link and official notification PDF in the table given below. 

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

          Click Here 

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Official Notice

          Check Here

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights 

The official notification was released on July 29, 2026 under the Advertisement No. URSC:03:2026. The selection process is mainly based on merit followed by document verification. Check the table below for highlights related to ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority  

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 

Centre 

U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) 

Post Name

Graduate,Technician and Commercial Apprentices.

Advt No

URSC:03:2026 

Total Vacancies 

410

Application Mode 

Online 

Application Start Date

July 29, 2026

Last Date to Apply

August 28, 2026 

Job Location 

Bengaluru, Karnataka 

Official Website 

isro.gov.in

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility conditions before applying for the relevant posts. Application would be considered successful only when eligibility criteria are met. Check details below.

1. Educational Qualifications

  • Graduate Apprenticeship: Must hold a B.E / B.Tech in relevant discipline from any recognized University 

  • Technician Apprenticeship: Candidates must have completed Diploma in concerned Discipline from a recognized State Board.

  • Commercial Apprenticeship: Must have completed Diploma in Commercial Practice from a recognized Board.

Candidates who have completed their degree or diploma in Year 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 are eligible for  Apprenticeship training. Those who have passed the qualifying examination earlier than 2021 are not eligible to apply. 

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Breakdown & Monthly Stipend

There are a total of 410 apprentice posts which are further divided into 3 categories. Selected candidates will receive training of 1 year along with a monthly stipend. Check the vacancies and stipend information in the table given below.

Posts 

Number of Vacancies 

Monthly Stipend

Graduate Apprenticeship

220

Rs 12300

Technician Apprenticeship

120

Rs 10900

Commercial Apprenticeship

70

Rs 10,900

Grand Total

410

  

Steps to Apply for ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow the simple steps given  below to complete the application process-

  • Visit the official NATS Portal at nats.education.gov.in

  • Go to the recruitment or careers section on the homepage.

  • Open the notification for ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026.

  • Register yourself on the apprenticeship portal, if required.

  • Fill the application form with personal and educational details

  • Upload the documents such as photo and signature.

  • Review all details once.

  • Submit the application form and save a copy of it for future reference

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 14:57 IST

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