ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 410 URSC Posts at isro.gov.in- Direct Link Here

The Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has invited applications for Apprentice positions at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) for the 2026 training year. Through this recruitment a total of 410 vacancies have been announced for various posts such as Graduate Apprentices, Technician Apprentices and Commercial Apprentices. Candidates can submit their applications online through the official ISRO website at isro.gov.in.

The online application started on July 29 2026 through the National Apprentice Training Scheme or NATS portal. Eligible and interested candidates can complete their applications on or before the closing date i.e. August 28, 2026. Selected candidates will receive one year training under the Apprentices Act 1961.

ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Eligible candidates can apply for the ISRO URSC Apprentice Recruitment 2026 through the official ISRO website. Applicants are advised to read the official notification once to check their eligibility and keep all required documents ready before submitting the application form. For your convenience we are providing you with the direct apply link and official notification PDF in the table given below.