Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @isro.gov.in, check eligibility and application process details here

Download ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021 Notification @isro.gov.in. Also check, eligibility, experience, selection criteria, experience, selection criteria and  other details here. 

Created On: Oct 30, 2021 21:11 IST
ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021
ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021

ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Translation Officer (JTO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 November 2021.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission of online application: 20 November 2021

ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Translation Officer - 6 Posts

ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria  
The candidates will be able to check the educational qualification and age limit in due course of the time. As, the board has only uploaded the short notice in this regard. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to Apply for ISRO JTO Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply through the online mode only. The link to the online application will soon  be activated on isro.gov.in. The last date of the online application is 20 November 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

 

Take Free Online ISRO ASSISTANT 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.