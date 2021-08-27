ITBP Constable Driver Result 2021 OUT @recruitment.itpolice.nic.in, Download List of Shortlisted Candidates for DME & Cut Off Here

ITBP Constable Driver Result 2021: Indo-Tibetan Board Police (ITBP) has released the result of Constable (Driver) posts on its website. All candidates ITBP Constable Driver 2017-21 Exam can download their results through the official website of ITBP.i.e.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

This drive is being done to recruit 374 vacancies of Constable Driver Post. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Written Test/DME. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on the official website for the Detailed Medical Exam (DME). The category wise cut off marks for the Detailed Medical Exam (DME) have been uploaded on the website.

Category Cut Off Marks (Date of Birth is also being mentioned in case of tie in Marks Main List Extended List UR 60 (21/12/1994) 58 (04/02/1992) UR (Ex-Serviceman) 39 NA SC 53 (19/08/1993) 52 (14/08/1994) ST 49 (15/10/1994) 48 (12/05/1996) OBC (NCL) 56 (01/01/1991) 56 (16/06/1994)

How to Download ITBP Constable Driver Result 2021?

Visit the official website of ITBP.i.e.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Click on the notification that reads ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES (IN ORDER OF ROLL NO) SHORTLISTED FOR DME/ CATEGORY WISE CUT-OFF MARKS AND REVISED VACANCIES FOR RECRUITMENT OF CT (DRIVER) 2017 IN ITBP’ in the result section.

Then, it will redirect you to a PDF.

Download ITBP Constable Driver Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download ITBP Constable Driver Result 2021

