ItsPossible: Sarvik Chaudhary - a first-generation college student earns Rs 1.08 Crore Scholarship to Become Presidential Scholar at Wabash College

With the ever-increasing competition for college admissions, even academically sound students coming from well-to-do families also find it hard to find a seat in top colleges in India. In such a scenario, for a first-generation college student (first to attend college in his/her family), getting admitted to one of the top-ranked colleges in America is truly inspiring. Sarvik Chaudhary, a 21-year-old student from Surat, Gujarat has not only achieved this but has also been awarded a scholarship worth Rs. 1.08 crores to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree at Wabash College. The Achievement Sarvik is the recipient of the prestigious Presidential International Scholarship at Wabash College along with the Trippet Award. The 1.08 crore scholarship awarded to Sarvik, will nearly cover his full tuition expenses for all four years at Wabash. Established in the year 1832, Wabash College is consistently ranked among the Top 60 colleges in America and is one of three remaining all-men’s liberal arts colleges in the US. The Journey “Ambition is the path to success. Persistence is the vehicle you arrive in”. This famous quote by former American Basketball Player Bill Bradly sums up Sarvik’s journey. He is a first-generation college-goer from his family; his parents never went to college. Despite coming from a humble background, it was Sarvik’s ambition that set him apart. At the age of 17, Sarvik was identified and groomed by Dexterity Global, a national organization powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training. In 2018, Sarvik was selected for Dexterity’s leadership programme called Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool). Later, he was groomed under Dexterity to College, the organization’s career development programme. As part of the programme, he also served as a Dexterity Seva Fellow and dedicated two years to building his intellect and strengths to serve the society. Backed by the training and exposure he got at Dexterity Global, Sarvik will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE) at Wabash College, located in Indiana, United States. The Way Ahead Sarvik’s journey to excellence, however, doesn’t end at Wabash; he has plans to use the world-class education he receives there to serve the society. During his transformative journey at Dexterity Global, he expanded his worldview and envisioned an empowered India of tomorrow. As he looks ahead, he expresses his deep gratitude to Dexterity Global and his mentor Sharad Sagar. He adds that “coming from a humble middle-class family, I never imagined myself studying at a top institution on such a prestigious scholarship, but I am grateful to the organization for their guidance to me at every step of the way.”