Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Educational Leaders, Teachers, Students honoured for their heroic deeds during Lockdown

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Jagranjosh.com – India’s No 1 Education Website, hosted the 1st Season of Education Awards 2021 on 25th March 2021. The awards were presented by Testbook – a new-age Ed-Tech organization that is reshaping how students prepare online for competitive exams. To honour Excellence in Education during the pandemic year, Jagranjosh organized the Awards Ceremony that celebrated the the inspiring stories of educational leaders, educators and even young students, who have gone above and beyond the line of their duty to make a difference during the tough times of COVID-19.

The Awards Ceremony was graced by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ as the Chief Guest. He was also joined by two social icons and pioneers as Guest of Honour, Mr Anand Kumar – World-Renowned Mathematician and Founder, Super 30 Educational Programme and Ms Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS - a Model Bureaucrat and a Social Innovator.

Why Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021?

During the awards ceremony, Jagranjosh.com applauded efforts of teachers and educational leaders for their exceptional role in the field of education during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country. It also honoured and recognized meritorious students who rose against the odds to showcase exceptional academic or extracurricular work during the schools' closure. The awards were a celebration of excellence in the education ecosystem, through people who set a personal example of dedication and innovation in the face of adverse circumstances.

The ceremony marks the culmination of a three-month exercise which included a month-long nomination process, editorial screening round, online voting process and the jury round in which an eminent panel of educationists assessed, evaluated and verified your inspirational stories. From stories of courage and grit, to scientific breakthroughs of tomorrow and those which helped evolve teaching pedagogy.

Jagranjosh Educational Leaders Awards 2021

Through the Outstanding Educational Leader Award Category, Jagranjosh.com recognized efforts of educational leaders (Principals/Heads of Institutions) who demonstrated excellence in educational leadership during the pandemic. This category had 7 finalists out of which 3 winners were selected with the help of online voting and jury verdict. The winners in these category were:

Sarvest Mishra - Founder EduleadersUP Initiative: Mr Sarvest Mishra founded the EduleadersUP initiative and trained over 4,50,000 teachers to use online and digital tools during the COVID-19 Period.

Jagranjosh Educators Awards 2021

With teachers and educators adopting innovative methods to ensure academic continuity of students, was only right for Educational Awards 2021 to bring to fore their stories of grit and determination in different genres and categories. The winners in each of these seven categories are highlighted below:

Most Innovative Teaching Method

Suman Tripathi - Teacher at Tagore International School, East of Kailash, New Delhi: Ms Suman Tripathi has used Virtual Reality for enabling Competency-Based Education (CBE). She has created many lesson-specific virtual tours, which can help students experience and explore the topic from a unique and engaging perspective.

Best Initiative (For Grassroots Service)

Arpit Panjwani - Director of MaaAnandmayee Memorial School – Uttarakhand: Mr Arpit Panjwani launched a Social Innovation Movement to encourage STEM Education at his school that was established for those displaced due to the Tehri Dam impact. Under Atal Tinkering Lab, his students have created pioneering innovations including a flood alarm and an IoT-enabled face mask.

Best Initiative (For Children with Special Needs [CWSN])

Deepika Kaushik - Teacher at Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, New Delhi: Ms Kaushik launched project Uddan for underprivileged girls and initiatives for Children with Special Needs to bridge the digital divide and provide equal access to online learning.

Best Initiative (Edutainment – Making Learning Fun)

Sumedha Sodhi - Teacher at Ahlcon International School, New Delhi: Sumedha launched more than a dozen programs and initiatives to help her students learn effectively and with fun through Virtual Debates, Virtual Flashcards, Animated Video and Study Content, Digital quiz and Podcasts.

Most Innovative use of Science & Technology

Dinesh Kunwar Patel - Teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Powai: Dinesh Kunwar Patel has developed the first social humanoid robot of the world that can speak 9 Indian and 38 foreign languages. He has done this using spare parts commonly available in the local market.

Best Initiative (For Mental Health Awareness)

Raminder Kaur Mac, Teacher, Choithram School, Indore: During the pandemic, Ms Raminder Kaur Mac ran a community driven campaign to end the silence around mental health challenges faced by students and organized various activities from grassroots to global level.

Best Initiative Using Social Media

Ravindra Thakur - Economics Teacher at Govt Sr Sec School, Baldeyan, HP: Ravindra Thakur has made over 170+ videos covering the complete syllabus of Economics for Class 12 students and has uploaded them on YouTube to help students prepare for the upcoming exams.

Jagranjosh Student Awards 2021

Along with Leaders and Educators, Jagranjosh.com also recognized and honoured Young Students, who, during the pandemic, not only adjusted to the ‘New Normal’ but also ensured that it didn’t affect them or their peers adversely. Celebrating their inspirational stories, Jagranjosh.com also honoured students in 7 different award categories and the winner in each of them are as follow:

Most Innovative Educational Project

Sailesh Kumar, Himanshu Singh and Kunal Tanwar - B.Tech Students from GGSIPU, Delhi (Group Effort): Sailesh and his team developed Arduino Power Meter as an innovative solution to save electricity from appliances that consume power in stand-by mode.

Most Creative Online Initiative

Namya Joshi - Class 8 student of Sat Paul Mittal School: During the pandemic, Namya Joshi started experimenting with Minecraft to make academic content and prepared academic material using Minecraft and trained over 1000 teachers and students during the lockdown.

Most Socially-Relevant Initiative

Aarushi Arora - Class 10th student of Shiv Nadar School, Noida : During the pandemic, Aarushi organized a drive to distribute sanitary pads to tribal women, as part of the Aahan Foundation.

Best Use of Science & Technology

Kritika Singh - Class 9 Student from Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi : Kritika came-up with a unique concept of developing Social Distancing Sensors that are based on Photoelectric Proximity Sensors, which can be the key to helping people maintain safe physical distance between each other.

Most Creative Use of Social Media

Tanmay Gupta - Class 10 student from Ahlcon International School: Tanmay Gupta founded the 'Together We Can' foundation, which aims to bring about a change in the lives of people belonging to underprivileged sections of society.

Most Promising Literary Talent

Agastya Rao, Abhimanyu Rao and Mihir Rao for the Paperless Press: At the onset of the pandemic, three Young Change makers launched a language-rich, weekly digest to share uplifting and positive information with the aim of spreading some joy to all their readers and add just a little extra light to everyone's lives.

Special Award (Popular Choice)