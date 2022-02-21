JCI Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Download Link @jutecorp.in

JCI Admit Card 2022: The Jute Corporation of India Ltd. (JCI) is conducting the Computer Based Online Examination (CBT) for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector on 01 March 2022 for which the admit cards are scheduled to be released on 21 February 2022. Applicants who have applied for JCI Recruitment 2022 can download JCI Admit Card by visiting the official website - jutecorp.in, once released.
We have provided the step to download the admit card, exam pattern, syllabus below:
JCI Exam Pattern 2022
- The exam will be held across most of the major cities of India.
- The CBT shall be of objective in nature consisting of 100 questions with multiple choice answers.
- Each question shall carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking for wrong answers.
- The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi only.
JCI Accountant Exam Pattern
|Subjects
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning
|20
|20
|1 hour and 30 minutes
|General Aptitude
|20
|20
|Accountancy
|20
|20
|Quantitative Aptitude
|20
|20
|English
|20
|20
|Total
|100
|100
JCI Jr Inspector and Jr Assistant Exam Pattern
|Subjects
|Total Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Reasoning
|25
|25
|1 hour and 30 minutes
|GK
|25
|25
|Quantitative Aptitude
|25
|25
|English
|25
|25
|Total
|100
|100
JCI Syllabus
Accountant - The questions from Reasoning, General Aptitude, and Accountancy subjects will be of graduation level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:
Reasoning:
Number series
Letter series
Coding decoding
Direction sense
Blood relations
Mathematical reasoning
Speed, Distance and
Time
Statements and
conclusions
General Aptitude:
Indian History and
Freedom Struggle
Indian Geography
World Geography
Indian Polity
Indian Constitution
Art & Culture, Indian Economy
Current Affairs
Accountancy Audit:
Cost Accounting
Financial Accounting
Financial Management
Taxation
Quantitative Aptitude:
Percentage
Average
Time, Work and
Distance
Ratio and Proportions
Problem of Age
Probability
LCM, HCF
Mensuration
English:
Articles
Prepositions
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Verbs
Spelling Correction
Usage of Determiners
Sentence Correction
Sentence
Rearrangement
Reading
Comprehension
Jr Inspector - The questions from Reasoning and GK will be of 12th level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:
Reasoning:
Number series
25 Letter series
Coding decoding
Direction sense
Blood relations
Odd man out
Data Arrangement
Series Completion
General Knowledge:
Indian History and
Freedom Struggle
Indian Geography
World Geography
Personalities
Sports
Art & Culture
General Science
Current Affairs
Quantitative Aptitude:
Simplifications
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Simple Interest &
Compound Interest
Average
Time & Work
Time and Distance
Unitary method (Ratios
and Proportions)
English:
Articles
Prepositions
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Verbs
Spelling Correction
Usage of Determiners
Sentence Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Reading Comprehension
Jr Assistant - The questions from Reasoning, GK will be of graduation level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:
Reasoning:
Number series
Letter series
Coding decoding
Direction sense
Blood relations
Mathematical reasoning
Speed, Distance and Time
Statements and conclusions
General Knowledge:
Indian History and Freedom
Struggle
Indian Geography
World Geography
Indian Polity
Indian Constitution
Art & Culture
Indian Economy
Current Affairs
Quantitative Aptitude:
Simplifications
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Simple Interest &
Compound Interest
Average
Time & Work
Ratios and Proportions
Mensuration
Statistical Chart
English:
Articles
Prepositions
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Verbs
Spelling Correction
Usage of Determiners
Sentence Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Reading Comprehension
How to Download JCI Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website - https://jci.onlineregistrationform.org/JCI/
- Click on admit card link available on the homepage.
- Enter your details.
- Download Jute Corporation of India Admit Card.
- Take a print out for future use.
Those who qualify in the exam will be called for document verification as per the merit in the CBT.
JCI had published the notiifcation for recruitment of 63 Accountant (S5), Junior Assistant (S3) and Junior Inspector (S3).