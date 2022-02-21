JCI Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Download Link @jutecorp.in

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Admit Card 2022 will release today @jutecorp.in for Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector Exam. Check How to Download JCI Admit Card 2022 Steps, Exam Date and Exam Pattern details below here.

JCI Admit Card 2022: The Jute Corporation of India Ltd. (JCI) is conducting the Computer Based Online Examination (CBT) for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector on 01 March 2022 for which the admit cards are scheduled to be released on 21 February 2022. Applicants who have applied for JCI Recruitment 2022 can download JCI Admit Card by visiting the official website - jutecorp.in, once released.

JCI Login Link

We have provided the step to download the admit card, exam pattern, syllabus below:

JCI Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will be held across most of the major cities of India.

The CBT shall be of objective in nature consisting of 100 questions with multiple choice answers.

Each question shall carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking for wrong answers.

The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi only.

JCI Accountant Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 20 20 1 hour and 30 minutes General Aptitude 20 20 Accountancy 20 20 Quantitative Aptitude 20 20 English 20 20 Total 100 100

JCI Jr Inspector and Jr Assistant Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning 25 25 1 hour and 30 minutes GK 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 English 25 25 Total 100 100

JCI Syllabus

Accountant - The questions from Reasoning, General Aptitude, and Accountancy subjects will be of graduation level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:

Reasoning:

Number series

Letter series

Coding decoding

Direction sense

Blood relations

Mathematical reasoning

Speed, Distance and

Time

Statements and

conclusions

General Aptitude:

Indian History and

Freedom Struggle

Indian Geography

World Geography

Indian Polity

Indian Constitution

Art & Culture, Indian Economy

Current Affairs

Accountancy Audit:

Cost Accounting

Financial Accounting

Financial Management

Taxation

Quantitative Aptitude:

Percentage

Average

Time, Work and

Distance

Ratio and Proportions

Problem of Age

Probability

LCM, HCF

Mensuration

English:

Articles

Prepositions

Synonyms

Antonyms

Usage of Verbs

Spelling Correction

Usage of Determiners

Sentence Correction

Sentence

Rearrangement

Reading

Comprehension

Jr Inspector - The questions from Reasoning and GK will be of 12th level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:

Reasoning:

Number series

25 Letter series

Coding decoding

Direction sense

Blood relations

Odd man out

Data Arrangement

Series Completion

General Knowledge:

Indian History and

Freedom Struggle

Indian Geography

World Geography

Personalities

Sports

Art & Culture

General Science

Current Affairs

Quantitative Aptitude:

Simplifications

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Simple Interest &

Compound Interest

Average

Time & Work

Time and Distance

Unitary method (Ratios

and Proportions)

English:

Articles

Prepositions

Synonyms

Antonyms

Usage of Verbs

Spelling Correction

Usage of Determiners

Sentence Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Reading Comprehension

Jr Assistant - The questions from Reasoning, GK will be of graduation level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:

Reasoning:

Number series

Letter series

Coding decoding

Direction sense

Blood relations

Mathematical reasoning

Speed, Distance and Time

Statements and conclusions



General Knowledge:

Indian History and Freedom

Struggle

Indian Geography

World Geography

Indian Polity

Indian Constitution

Art & Culture

Indian Economy

Current Affairs

Quantitative Aptitude:

Simplifications

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Simple Interest &

Compound Interest

Average

Time & Work

Ratios and Proportions

Mensuration

Statistical Chart

English:

Articles

Prepositions

Synonyms

Antonyms

Usage of Verbs

Spelling Correction

Usage of Determiners

Sentence Correction

Sentence Rearrangement

Reading Comprehension

How to Download JCI Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website - https://jci.onlineregistrationform.org/JCI/ Click on admit card link available on the homepage. Enter your details. Download Jute Corporation of India Admit Card. Take a print out for future use.

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for document verification as per the merit in the CBT.

JCI had published the notiifcation for recruitment of 63 Accountant (S5), Junior Assistant (S3) and Junior Inspector (S3).