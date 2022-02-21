JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

JCI Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Download Link @jutecorp.in

Jute Corporation of India (JCI) Admit Card 2022 will release today @jutecorp.in for Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector Exam. Check How to Download JCI Admit Card 2022 Steps, Exam Date and Exam Pattern details below here.

Created On: Feb 21, 2022 13:04 IST
JCI Admit Card 2022
JCI Admit Card 2022: The Jute Corporation of India Ltd. (JCI) is conducting the Computer Based Online Examination (CBT) for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector on 01 March 2022 for which the admit cards are scheduled to be released on 21 February 2022. Applicants who have applied for JCI Recruitment 2022 can download JCI Admit Card by visiting the official website - jutecorp.in, once released.

JCI Login Link

We have provided the step to download the admit card, exam pattern, syllabus below:

JCI Exam Pattern 2022

  • The exam will be held across most of the major cities of India.
  • The CBT shall be of objective in nature consisting of 100 questions with multiple choice answers.
  • Each question shall carry 1 mark and there will be negative marking for wrong answers.
  • The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English and Hindi only.

JCI Accountant Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning 20 20 1 hour and 30 minutes
General Aptitude 20 20
Accountancy 20 20
Quantitative Aptitude 20 20
English 20 20
Total 100 100  

JCI Jr Inspector and Jr Assistant Exam Pattern

Subjects Total Number of Questions Marks Time
Reasoning 25 25 1 hour and 30 minutes
GK 25 25
Quantitative Aptitude 25 25
English 25 25
Total 100 100  

JCI Syllabus

Accountant -  The questions from Reasoning, General Aptitude, and Accountancy subjects will be of graduation level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:

Reasoning:
Number series
Letter series
Coding decoding
Direction sense
Blood relations
Mathematical reasoning
Speed, Distance and
Time
Statements and
conclusions

General Aptitude:
Indian History and
Freedom Struggle
Indian Geography
World Geography
Indian Polity
Indian Constitution
Art & Culture, Indian Economy
Current Affairs

Accountancy Audit:
Cost Accounting
Financial Accounting
Financial Management
Taxation

Quantitative Aptitude:
Percentage
Average
Time, Work and
Distance
Ratio and Proportions
Problem of Age
Probability
LCM, HCF
Mensuration

English:
Articles
Prepositions
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Verbs
Spelling Correction
Usage of Determiners
Sentence Correction
Sentence
Rearrangement
Reading
Comprehension

Jr Inspector -  The questions from Reasoning and GK will be of 12th level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:

Reasoning:
Number series
25 Letter series
Coding decoding
Direction sense
Blood relations
Odd man out
Data Arrangement
Series Completion

General Knowledge:
Indian History and
Freedom Struggle
Indian Geography
World Geography
Personalities
Sports
Art & Culture
General Science
Current Affairs

Quantitative Aptitude:
Simplifications
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Simple Interest &
Compound Interest
Average
Time & Work
Time and Distance
Unitary method (Ratios
and Proportions)

English:
Articles
Prepositions
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Verbs
Spelling Correction
Usage of Determiners
Sentence Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Reading Comprehension

Jr Assistant -  The questions from Reasoning, GK will be of graduation level while questions from Quantitative Aptitude, English will be of 10th level:

Reasoning:
Number series
Letter series
Coding decoding
Direction sense
Blood relations
Mathematical reasoning
Speed, Distance and Time
Statements and conclusions

General Knowledge:
Indian History and Freedom
Struggle
Indian Geography
World Geography
Indian Polity
Indian Constitution
Art & Culture
Indian Economy
Current Affairs

Quantitative Aptitude:
Simplifications
Percentage
Profit and Loss
Simple Interest &
Compound Interest
Average
Time & Work
Ratios and Proportions
Mensuration
Statistical Chart

English:
Articles
Prepositions
Synonyms
Antonyms
Usage of Verbs
Spelling Correction
Usage of Determiners
Sentence Correction
Sentence Rearrangement
Reading Comprehension

How to Download JCI Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website - https://jci.onlineregistrationform.org/JCI/
  2. Click on admit card link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your details.
  4. Download Jute Corporation of India Admit Card.
  5. Take a print out for future use.

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for document verification as per the merit in the CBT.

JCI had published the notiifcation for recruitment of 63 Accountant (S5), Junior Assistant (S3) and Junior Inspector (S3).

 

FAQ

When will Jute Corporation of India Exam be Conducted?

01 March 2022

Is JCI Admit Card 2022 Released?

The admit cards can be downloaded from 21 Feb 2022.

How to Download JCI Admit Card 2022?

The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website of JCI.
