JEE Main 2020 Answer Key To Be Released Shortly: Check Updates & Details

Official JEE Main 2020 Answer Key (Paper 1 & 2) is to be shortly released by NTA (National Testing Agency) at jeemain.nic.in. After the release of the JEE Main 2020 answer key, candidates will also get the option to raise the objection if they have any issue in the official any answer key. Last year, after the completion of the exam, the answer key was released within a week and candidates were given 4 to 5 days to raise objection through the official website. Last year candidates also needed to pay Rs 1000 through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking, as processing fees. However the processing fee was refunded if the challenge found was correct.

Candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2020 are advised to frequently visit the official website and keep an eye for the update. However, Jagran Josh will also provide the update about the official JEE Main 2020 answer key.

JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: How to download

Based on previous trends, this might be the step by step process to download JEE Main 2020 Answer Key

1. Visit the official website i.e., jeemain.nic.in.

2. Click on the “Challenge JEE Main 2020 Answer Key” tab.

3. From dropdown choose any option (Through Application Number & Password or Through Application Number & Date of Birth) for login.

4. Fill the required detailed in the space provided.

5. Choose the required questions against which you want to raise objections.

6. Save your claim & continue for the payment of Rs 1000 through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

The candidates who will qualify JEE Main 2020 will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2020. JEE Advanced 2020 will be conducted on May 17, 2020, this year. It will be the next level exam for the candidates seeking admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The candidate who will qualify JEE Main 2020 will be eligible for admission in NITs, GFTIs and IIITs through JoSAA counselling.

