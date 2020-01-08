JEE Main 2020 (7th & 8th January): Memory Based Questions, Topics, Concepts & More 

NTA (National Testing Agency) is conducting JEE Main 2020 today (8th January 2020). It successfully conducted the CBT (Computer Based Test) 7th & 6th January 2020. Jagran Josh has visited an exam centre in New Delhi and collected feedback from students. Here we have provided topics, concepts and questions from the JEE Main 2020 paper. You can also watch the complete video to learn complete details. In the video, students are talking about important Questions, Topics, Concepts from which questions were asked in the exam.

JEE Main 2020 Paper 1: Memory Based Questions, Topics, Concepts & More:

Please note that exact options of multiple-choice questions are not provided here. In this article, you will learn about key concepts from which questions have been asked in JEE Main 2020 Paper.

Important questions, topics, concepts & other details from the feedback of students are given below:

⇨Conceptual questions related to Dalton's Atomic Theory

⇨Conceptual questions related to Crystal Field Theory

⇨Number of chiral carbon in the Chloramphenicol

⇨ What is the Dipole moment of CH 4 ?

⇨ Method to calculate variable dielectric

⇨The half-life of strontium-90 is 28 years. How long will it take a 44 mg sample to decay to a mass of 11 mg?

⇨Variable dielectric

⇨Damped Oscillations

⇨Question based on Zeolites

⇨Question based on Saytzeff rule

More question and topics will be available here shortly.

