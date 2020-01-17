JEE Main 2020 Result To Be Released Shortly

JEE Main 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to declare JEE Main 2020 Result online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the updates, the JEE Main Result 2020 can be declared anytime. A media house reported that the official JEE Main 2020 Result can be out any time soon.

Steps to check JEE Main 2020 Result:

The process to check JEE Main 2020 Result will be quite simple and explained below

⇨ Open the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

⇨ Click on the results/scores link (will be available soon on the home page)

⇨ Enter your login credentials

⇨ Click on submit button

⇨ After submission you will get your JEE Main 2020 Result

JEE Main 2020 was conducted on 6th, 7th, 8th & 9th January in multiple shifts. Question papers (with answer key) of JEE Main 2020 were displayed from 13.01.2020 to 15.01.2020 (upto 11:50 PM). In case of any issue, candidates were given the option to challenge the official JEE Main 2020 Answer Key after submission of the fees (which is to be refunded by NTA if the challenge found is correct).

As per the latest updates, IIT Delhi has released EE Advanced Mock Tests 2020 for the upcoming JEE Advanced 2020 exam. Any candidate can attempt this online test.

Next JEE Main 2020 will be conducted in the month of April (03 April 2020 to 09 April 2020). Online registration process for JEE Main 2020 (April) will start from 07th February 2020 (to 07th March 2020). Admit cards for JEE Main 2020 (April) session will be out in the month of March and JEE Main 2020 Result (April) will be declared on 30th April 2020.