JIPMAT Eligibility Criteria - Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 is conducted for admission to five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. JIPMAT is being conducted for the first time in the Academic Session 2021-22.

In this article, candidates will read about the JIPMAT 2021 eligibility criteria, JIPMAT seat reservation, JIPMAT age limit, and education qualification to apply for the JIPMAT exam. Read on to find out the conditions that hold you eligible to apply for the entrance exam:-

JIPMAT Eligibility Criteria 2021

Candidates are informed that JIPMAT 2021 application process has begun from 1st April 2021 and will continue till 30th April 2021 for the interested and eligible candidates. JIPMAT is an online entrance examination which will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 20th June 2021 (Sunday) in a single window from 3:00pm to 5:30pm.

So applying for the JIPMAT 2021 exam, it is advisable to carefully read the eligibility criteria:-

JIPMAT Education Qualification

Candidates applying for the JIPMAT 2021 entrance exam must have passed in the following areas as mentioned below:-

Candidates should have passed 10+2/XII/HSC examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year not before 2017.

JIPMAT Seat Reservations

IIMs have mentioned about the seat reservation for which candidates from the special category are eligible to seek certain privileges. Read on about the JIPMAT seat reservation here:

(i) 15% of the seats Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates

(ii) 7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates

(iii) 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) candidates

(iv) 10% of the seats for General Economically Weaker Sections (General - EWS) candidates

