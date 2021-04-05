JIPMAT 2021 Registration Begins – Register at jipmat.nta.ac.in, Direct Link to Apply Available

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) is a national level entrance exam conducted by the premier IIMs namely IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for admission to 5-Year Integrated Program in Management (IPM). JIPMAT 2021 will be conducted for the first time in the academic year 2021 – 2022 for the aspirants and National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted the responsibility of conducting the exam on behalf of both the IIMs.

In this articles, find out the detailed JIPMAT registration process, JIPMAT registration fee, and direct link to apply for JIPMAT 2021 exam.

JIPMAT Important Dates

Before we move on to understand the registration process, let us first take a look at some important events related to the JIPMAT Registration 2021 here:-

JIPMAT Events JIPMAT 2021 Important Dates JIPMAT Registration Begins 1st April 2021 JIPMAT Registration Ends 30th April 2021 JIPMAT Application Correction Window 5th May 2021 – 10th May 2021 JIPMAT Exam Date 20th June 2021

JIPMAT registration dates are subject to change depending upon the COVID19 situation in the country.

JIPMAT 2021 Registration Process

Take a look at the detailed process to apply for the JIPMAT 2021 exam as mentioned below:-

JIPMAT registration is a Four Step Process wherein candidates can only reach the next step only when he/she has completed the previous step fully.

Step 1: Fill JIPMAT Online Application Form – In this step candidate would be required to note down the system’s generated Application Number after filling the personal details such as :-

Candidate's Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

Identity Card

Gender

Email

Address for Correspondence

While filling the Online Application Form, an applicant is required to create PASSWORD and choose Security Question and enter his/her Answer. Once the first level form is successful submitted, an Application number will be generated and using which the applicant will be able to complete the remaining Steps of the Application Form

Step 2: Complete the Application Form: Candidate need to login again using the allotted application no. and Password in order to complete the JIPMAT Application Form.

Qualification Details of the 10th and 12th class exam are to be filled in this step.

Step 3: Uploading Documents - Candidates are required to upload the scanned images of photograph and signature. It should be noted that all the images should be in jpg/jpeg format only. Candidates are advised to refer to the information bulletin to know the size of images to be used for uploading at the JIPMAT Website.

JIPMAT 2021 Fee Payment

Here is the JIPMAT examination Fee that the applicants need to pay to complete the JIPMAT registration process 2021:-

Category Gender Fee (In Rs.) General/Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Male 2000 Female 2000 SC/ST/ PWD Male 1000 Female 1000 Transgender 1000

Candidates can submit the application fee only online through Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI or Paytm Services. Processing charges and GST as applicable are chargeable.

JIPMAT 2021 - Highlights

Here are some important JIPMAT highlights apart from the exam registration process. Read them carefully before applying for the exam:-

JIPMAT is a computer-based/online management entrance exam.

JIPMAT will be held for 2.5 hours in 76 cities across India.

Candidates will have to juggle with 100 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension to make it to the 5-year IPM course.

from and V to make it to the 5-year IPM course The last date to apply for the JIPMAT exam is April 30, 2021.

To know more about MBA/BBA entrance exams, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!