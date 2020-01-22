JK Police Constable Admit Card 2020 to Release on 26 Jan@jkpolice.gov.in, Check J&K Police Constable PET & PST Exam Date for 2 Border Battalions

JK Police Constable Admit Card and Exam Dates 2020: office of the Chairman PRB 02 Border BNs PHQ J&k, Jammu has announced the exam date and admit card release date for recruitment of Constable in 2 Border Battalions in Jammu and Kashmir Police under TRP 2019-20 (Jammu Province).

JK Police Constable PET & PST will be held from on 04 February to 11 March 2020. A total of 5921 candidates will appear for Poonch District on 04, 05, 06 and 07 February and 2934 candidates for Rajouri District on 08 and 10 February 2020 at DPL Rajouri. 3298 candidates will appear for Kathua District on 24 and 25 February, 4662 candidates on 26, 27 and 28 February for Samba District and 15888 candidates for Jammu District on 29 February, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10 and 11 March for Jammu Distric at Gulshan Ground Jammu.

JK Police Constable Admit Card and Exam Dates Notice

All Candidates who have applied in two Border Battalions in Jammu Province for the post of Constable can appear for JK Police PET & PST Round on scheduled date and time.

JK Police Constable PET & PST Admit Card 2020 is scheduled to be release on 27 January 2020 on J&K Police Official Website www.jkpolice.gov.in.

The candidates should bring their JK Police Constable Admit Card along with original Testimonials in support of their qualification, age, PRC, Border Certificate, reserved category etc. at the exam centre.

Candidates who have applied for JK Police Women Battalions Constable can download their admit card through the link below:

JK Police Constable Admit Card

J & K Police is conducting the test for 1350 vacancies of two Border Battalions (one each in Jammu Province and Kashmir Province) .