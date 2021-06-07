JKDISM Recruitment 2021 for 43 Nursing Orderly/ Skilled Attendant Posts, Download  JKDISM Job Notification @jkdism.in

JKDISM Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Indian System of Medicine (Ayush), Jammu & Kashmir has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Nursing Orderly/ Skilled Attendant in Panchkarma/Regimental Therapies for 31 AYUSH Units and 6 Specialized AYUSH Centres under National AYUSH Mission, J & K. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply on or before 21 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 21 June 2021

JKDISM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Skilled Attendants (Nursing Orderly) in Panchkarma/Regimental Therapies - 43 Posts

JKDISM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a minimum qualification of 10th pass from a recognized Board along with one year experience in Panchkarma/Regimental Therapies from a Centre/Clinic certificate by registered Ayush Doctor.

JKDISM Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - upto 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download JKDISM Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for JKDISM Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Directorate of ISM, Indira Chowk Jammu/Bemina Srinagar (Near Habitat Centre) on or before 21 June 2021. The notification can be checked by clicking on the above link. The candidates are required to attach the self-attested copy of date of birth certificate, domicile certificate, 10th pass certificate/marks card and experience certificate as per advertisement notice, from the centre/clinic with the date and sign of the registered Ayush doctor along with the seal.

