JKPSC Admit Card 2023 Released For Assistant Professor Posts @jkpsc.nic.in: Check Steps To Download

Jammu Kashmir PSC has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Check the download link.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor in various disciplines on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the posts of Assistant Professor on May 25/26, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website of JKPSC-jkpsc.nic.in.

However, the admit card for the Assistant Professor posts written exam can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC Lecturer Admit Card 2023

JKPSC Assistant Professor Exam 2023: Update

As per the short notice released, JKPSC will conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant Professor for various disciplines under notification no.30-PSC (DR-P) of 2022 and 31-PSC(DR-P) of 2022 on May 25/26, 2023. Now the Commission has uploaded the admit card for the concerned candidates to appear in the written exam for the above posts.

JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023: Download With Login Credentials

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Assistant Professor posts can download their admit card from the official website. To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials including user id and password to the link on the home page. You can retrieve your login credentials from the information provided by your during submission of application for the posts.

However, those candidates who will not be able to download their admit card can approach the Commission office by or before May 24, 2023 in this regard.

Process to Download: JKPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2023