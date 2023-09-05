JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: September, Oct at jkpsc.nic.in: Download Civil Service/Judicial And Others Schedule

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has uploaded the detailed exam calendar on its official website- jkpsc.nic.in:. Check the download link.

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam calendar scheduled in the month of September/October 2023 on its official website. The Commission has uploaded the detailed pdf of the detailed exam calendar on its official website including Civil Service, Judicial Services, Civil Judge and other posts. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for these posts can download the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website of JKPSC-jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC Exam Canendar 2023

The Commission is set to conduct the written exam from September 10 to October 22, 2023, across the state. You can download the detailed exam calendar directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Preliminary Examination on October 15, 2023. The Excise and Taxation Part I and Part III Departmental Examination will be conducted on September 20, 2023.

You can download the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download the JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC)-jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the what's new section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Calendar for Examinations for September and October, 2023 on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the calendar of examination in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Overview

AP (Commerce )in the Higher Education Department September 10, 2023 AP (Mathematic )in the Higher Education Department September 10, 2023 Excise and Taxation Part I and Part III Departmental Examination September 20, 2023 Civil Judge Exam October 8, 2023 Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Preliminary Examination October 15, 2023 AP Computer Science and IT in Govt College October 22, 2023

JKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Exam Schedule

According to the detailed notice released, JKPSC has uploaded the detailed exam schedule for the various advertisement notifications already issued up till now. Those candidates who have applied for part of the selection process for these posts are advised to check the exam schedule which will be conducted in September/October 2023 across the state. The written exam for the post of AP in the Higher Education Department will be held on September 10, 2023, for different languages.

Download JKPSC Hall Ticket 2023 By Using Login Credential

Candidates who are part of the selection process for these posts should note that the Commission will upload the hall ticket for the above posts in due course of time on its official website. You Can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of online application.