JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020 Today @jkssb.nic.in, JK Panchayat Exam on 11 November

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Admit Card 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released a notifciation regarding the admit card for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat)on its official website - jkssb.nic.in. As per the notice, JKSSB Admit Card Link will be active today i.e. 22 October 2020 at 6 PM.

The candidates can download JKSSB Admit Card from main homepage of JKSSB by entering their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case a candidate does not find his/her admit card, he/she should send self-explainary mail to ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com along with evidence in support of his/her claim on or before 04 November 2020. Claims will be accepted through the email only.

As per the JKSSB Notice, the written exam is scheduled to be held on 11 November 2020 (Wednesday) from 12 Noon to 2 PM. JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam will have OMR based Objective Type Questions. The questions will be set in English only. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam Pattern

Subject Marks Time General Knowledge with special reference to J&K 30 2 Hours Mathematics/Statistics 10 General Economics 10 Knowledge of Computer Applications 30 Accountancy and Book Keeping 30 Science 10 Total 120

The candidates who will qualify the exam will be appointed for or District Cadre Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj under provisions of Jammu & Kashmir’s SO. A total of 1889 candidates shall be recruited across the state.Online applications were invited for JKSSB Accounts Assistant till 31 August 2020.

