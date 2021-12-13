JKSSB Admit Card 2021 Released for Jr. Steno, Binder, Surveyor & Other Posts, Download Link Here

JKSSB Admit Card 2021 has been released by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for Jr. Steno, Binder, Surveyor & Other Posts. Check Direct Link Here.

JKSSB Admit Card 2021: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Librarian, Junior Assistant, Junior Stenographer, Binder, Surveyor, Photographer & Other in Various Departments. The candidates who applied for JKSSB Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card through the official website of JKSSB.i.e.jkssb.nic.in.

According to the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held from 20 December 2021 to 12 January 2022.The Candidates can get access to the Admit Cards from the main homepage (Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the various posts w.e.f 20-12-2021 to 12-01-2022) by entering his/her application form number and Date of Birth.

How to Download JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts?

Visit the official website of JKSSB.i.e.jkssb.nic.in. Click on ‘Admit Card/Hall Ticket for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the various posts w.e.f 20-12-2021 to 12-01-2022)’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit. Then, the admit card will be displayed. Download JKSSB Admit Card 2021 for Various Posts and save it for future reference.

Those who will unable to download their admit cards can represent in the Central Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Hema Complex, Sector -3, Channi Himmat, Jammu or Camp Office of the J&K Services Selection Board, Zum Zum Building, Rambagh, Srinagar with evidence in support of his/her claim. The candidature of all candidates appearing in the aforesaid CBT shall be purely provisional.

The candidates can get their admit cards directly by clicking on the above link. This drive is being done to recruit 1700 vacancies in different departments.