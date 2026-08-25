JKSSB Forest Schedule 2026 Out For PST/PET at jkssb.nic.in, Check Detailed Notification PDF Link Here

JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department. The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates from September 08 to 13, 2026 across the state. All those candidates appearing for PST and PET are required to produce a "Physical Fitness Certificate" on the day of the test issued by the Concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO). You can download the detailed notification pdf available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 Download PDF

The detailed JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 pdf notice is available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the detailed notice pdf directly through the link given below-