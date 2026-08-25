JKSSB Forest Schedule 2026 Out For PST/PET at jkssb.nic.in, Check Detailed Notification PDF Link Here
JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will be conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the posts of Forest under Ecology and Environment Department from September 08 to 13, 2026. Check all details here.
JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department. The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates from September 08 to 13, 2026 across the state. All those candidates appearing for PST and PET are required to produce a "Physical Fitness Certificate" on the day of the test issued by the Concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO). You can download the detailed notification pdf available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 Download PDF
The detailed JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 pdf notice is available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the detailed notice pdf directly through the link given below-
|JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026
|Direct Link
JKSSB Forest 2026 Overview
Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched recruitment drive for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department across the state The details related to the recruitment drive are given in the table below
|Particular
|Details
|Conducting Body
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|Department
|Ecology & Environment Department, J&K
|Posts
|Forest
|Advertisement Notification No.
|03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022
|PET Schedule
|September 08 to 13, 2026
|Type of Examination
|PST/PET
|Official Website
|jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Forest Posts 2026: Selection Process
As per the detailed notification released, the selection for the Forest post will be done on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination only. The candidate will have to qualify Physical Standard Test and walk test to be eligible to appear for written examination. The candidate shall have to qualify Physical Standard Test and walk test to be eligible to appear for a written examination. Check details of the Physical Test-
|Event
|Details
|Walk Test
|Male 25 Kms in 04 hours on foot
|Female
|16 Kms in 04 hours on foot
|Physical fitness certificate
|To be issued by CMO
How to Download JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 PDF:
Candidates applied successfully for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department can download the notification pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official JKSSB website- jkssb.nic.in.
- On the homepage, locate the link displaying as-Notification regarding Conduct of PST/PET for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department advertised vide notification no. 03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022 - Physical Fitness Certificate thereof.
- Click on the Download Notice PDF link.
- You will get the detailed pdf in a new window.
- Download and take a clear printout of the same for future reference.
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