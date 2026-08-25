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JKSSB Forest Schedule 2026 Out For PST/PET at jkssb.nic.in, Check Detailed Notification PDF Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 15:56 IST

JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will be conducting the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the posts of Forest under Ecology and Environment Department from September 08 to 13, 2026. Check all details here.  

JKSSB Forest Schedule 2026 Out For PST/PET at jkssb.nic.in, Check Detailed Notification PDF Link Here
JKSSB Forest Schedule 2026 Out For PST/PET at jkssb.nic.in, Check Detailed Notification PDF Link Here

JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the detailed schedule for the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department. The Board is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET) for shortlisted candidates from September 08 to 13, 2026 across the state. All those candidates appearing for PST and PET are required to produce a "Physical Fitness Certificate" on the day of the test issued by the Concerned Chief Medical Officer (CMO). You can download the detailed notification pdf available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 Download PDF

The detailed JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 pdf notice is available on the official website of JKSSB-https://jkssb.nic.in. You can download the detailed notice pdf directly through the link given below-

JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026  Direct Link

JKSSB Forest 2026 Overview

Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) had launched recruitment drive for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department across the state The details related to the recruitment drive are given in the table below

ParticularDetails
Conducting Body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
Department Ecology & Environment Department, J&K
Posts  Forest
Advertisement Notification No. 03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022
PET Schedule  September 08 to 13, 2026 
Type of Examination PST/PET
Official Website jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Forest Posts 2026: Selection Process

As per the detailed notification released, the selection for the Forest post will be done on the basis of merit obtained in the written examination only. The candidate will have to qualify Physical Standard Test and walk test to be eligible to appear for written examination. The candidate shall have to qualify Physical Standard Test and walk test to be eligible to appear for a written examination. Check details of the Physical Test-

Event  Details
Walk Test Male 25 Kms in 04 hours on foot
Female 16 Kms in 04 hours on foot
Physical fitness certificate  To be issued by CMO

How to Download JKSSB Forest PST/PET Schedule 2026 PDF:

Candidates applied successfully for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department can download the notification pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official JKSSB website- jkssb.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, locate the link displaying as-Notification regarding Conduct of PST/PET for the posts of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department advertised vide notification no. 03 of 2021 and 04 of 2022 - Physical Fitness Certificate thereof.
  • Click on the Download Notice PDF link.
  • You will get the detailed pdf in a new window.
  • Download and take a clear printout of the same for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 25, 2026, 15:56 IST

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