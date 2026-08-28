JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 at jkssb.nic.in, Download Stenographer Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here shortly
JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the Skill Test (Short Hand) on August 29, 2026. The skill test for the post of Junior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer is scheduled to be held on September 01, 2026 . Check all details here.
JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will activate the the Skill Test (Short Hand) admit card download link for the post of Junior Stenographer and others on August 29, 2026 at its official website, jkssb.nic.in. The skill test is scheduled to be held on September 01, 2026 at NIELIT Jammu/Srinagar. All those candidates shortlisted for the Skill Test round can download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link at www.jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Download Link
To download the JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-jkssb.nic.in. The hall ticket download link will be activated on July 29, 2026 at the official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-
JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Direct Link
What To Do If Error In Downloading JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026
In case, a candidate is not able to download their admit card from the official website, they can represent themselves before the board two days before the Examination Date. Candidates will have to approach the office with a valid proof of having filled in an Online application form and online fee. The candidates are advised to take printouts of the admit card well in advance to avoid last minute rush.
jkssb.nic.in JKSSB Admit Card 2026 Overview
Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the JKSSB's Official website www.jkssb.nic.in through the link activated from 29.08.2026 using their credentials. You can check the detailed overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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Name of the Exam Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Junior Stenographer, Junior Scale Stenographer
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Exam date
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September 01, 2026
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Admit card Release Date
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August 29, 2026
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Credentials required
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Email id and Date of Birth
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Official Website
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https://jkssb.nic.in/
How to Download JKSSB Stenographer Admit Card 2026?
You can download the hall ticket for the post of Junior Stenographer and others after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Go to the official website of JKSSB at -https://jkssb.nic.in/.
- Step 2: Visit 'DOWNLOAD ADMITCARD' and then click the link 'Issuance of Admit Cards to the candidates for Skill Test (Short Hand) for the post of Junior Stenographer/Junior Scale Stenographer'
- Step 3: Now, on the homepage, there will be an option to download E-Admit Card.
- Step 4: Enter log-in credentials, i.e., Application Id.
- Step 5: Click on the 'View and Print E-Admit Card' button.
- Step 6: You will get the JKSSB E-Admit Card on the screen.
- Step 7: Download and save it for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.