JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 at jkssb.nic.in, Download Stenographer Hall Ticket PDF Download Link Here shortly

JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will activate the the Skill Test (Short Hand) admit card download link for the post of Junior Stenographer and others on August 29, 2026 at its official website, jkssb.nic.in. The skill test is scheduled to be held on September 01, 2026 at NIELIT Jammu/Srinagar. All those candidates shortlisted for the Skill Test round can download their admit card after using their login credentials to the link at www.jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Download Link

To download the JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website-jkssb.nic.in. The hall ticket download link will be activated on July 29, 2026 at the official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket directly through the link given below-

JKSSB Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Direct Link