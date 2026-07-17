JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: IIT CSE Opening and Closing Ranks Out for All 23 IITs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment results. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) must check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced CSE Cutoff for all 23 IITs. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates have to confirm their seats in this round or exit from the JoSAA counselling process. Any vacant seats after this round will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.

Check the Round 5 opening and closing ranks. Evaluating these ranks help candidates understand their selection chances for the current academic year.

IIT Cutoff 2026: CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the CSE opening and closing ranks for all 23 IITs. It shows the All India Rank (AIR) for Open category candidates. Amongst all the IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive Opening and Closing ranks (OR-CR) followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.