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JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: IIT CSE Opening and Closing Ranks Out for All 23 IITs

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 19:36 IST

The JoSAA Round 5 cutoff and seat allotment results are out. Candidates can review the opening and closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) across all 23 IITs. Candidates have to confirm their seats in this final JoSAA round with IIT Bombay showing the most competitive ranks. 

JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: IIT CSE Opening and Closing Ranks Out for All 23 IITs
JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: IIT CSE Opening and Closing Ranks Out for All 23 IITs

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment results. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) must check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced CSE Cutoff for all 23 IITs. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates have to confirm their seats in this round or exit from the JoSAA counselling process. Any vacant seats after this round will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.  

Check the Round 5 opening and closing ranks. Evaluating these ranks help candidates understand their selection chances for the current academic year.

IIT Cutoff 2026: CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)

This table highlights the CSE opening and closing ranks for all 23 IITs. It shows the All India Rank (AIR) for Open category candidates. Amongst all the IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive Opening and Closing ranks (OR-CR) followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

Check the OR-CR and find the best IIT for your rank. The changes are highlighted from Round 4 to Round 5.

Institute

Academic Program Name

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1

67

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

35

128

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

74

151

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

32

283

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

217

509

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

363

587

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

339

680

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

588

822

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

853

1439

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1186

1676

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1248

2315

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1768

3214

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2184

3635

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2536

3755

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2532

3762

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2309

4167

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

3022

4899

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2879

6030

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

4323

7024

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

4505

7218

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

4760

7625

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

5380

8332

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

6201

8886

 

Institute

Academic Program Name

Gender

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1

67

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

35

128

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

74

151

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

32

283

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

217

509

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

363

587

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

339

680

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

588

822

Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

853

1439

Indian Institute of Technology Indore

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1186

1676

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1248

2315

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

1768

3214

Indian Institute of Technology Patna

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2184

3635

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2536

3755

Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2532

3762

Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2309

4167

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

3022

4899

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

2879

6030

Indian Institute of Technology Goa

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

4323

7024

Indian Institute of Technology Jammu

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

4505

7218

Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

4760

7625

Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

5380

8332

Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai

Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)

Gender-Neutral

6201

8886

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 17, 2026, 18:27 IST

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