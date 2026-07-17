JoSAA Round 5 Cutoff 2026: IIT CSE Opening and Closing Ranks Out for All 23 IITs
The JoSAA Round 5 cutoff and seat allotment results are out. Candidates can review the opening and closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) across all 23 IITs. Candidates have to confirm their seats in this final JoSAA round with IIT Bombay showing the most competitive ranks.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA Round 5 seat allotment results. Aspirants seeking admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) must check the JoSAA Round 5 JEE Advanced CSE Cutoff for all 23 IITs. This is the final round of JoSAA counselling, therefore candidates have to confirm their seats in this round or exit from the JoSAA counselling process. Any vacant seats after this round will be filled through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) special counselling round.
Check the Round 5 opening and closing ranks. Evaluating these ranks help candidates understand their selection chances for the current academic year.
IIT Cutoff 2026: CSE Round 5 Opening and Closing Ranks (Open Category)
This table highlights the CSE opening and closing ranks for all 23 IITs. It shows the All India Rank (AIR) for Open category candidates. Amongst all the IITs, IIT Bombay recorded the most competitive Opening and Closing ranks (OR-CR) followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.
Check the OR-CR and find the best IIT for your rank. The changes are highlighted from Round 4 to Round 5.
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1
|
67
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
35
|
128
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
74
|
151
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
32
|
283
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
217
|
509
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
363
|
587
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
339
|
680
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
588
|
822
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
853
|
1439
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1186
|
1676
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1248
|
2315
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1768
|
3214
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2184
|
3635
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2536
|
3755
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2532
|
3762
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2309
|
4167
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3022
|
4899
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2879
|
6030
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4323
|
7024
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4505
|
7218
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4760
|
7625
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
5380
|
8332
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
6201
|
8886
|
Institute
|
Academic Program Name
|
Gender
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1
|
67
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
35
|
128
|
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
74
|
151
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
32
|
283
|
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
217
|
509
|
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
363
|
587
|
Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
339
|
680
|
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
588
|
822
|
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
853
|
1439
|
Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1186
|
1676
|
Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1248
|
2315
|
Indian Institute of Technology Ropar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
1768
|
3214
|
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2184
|
3635
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2536
|
3755
|
Indian Institute of Technology Mandi
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2532
|
3762
|
Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2309
|
4167
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
3022
|
4899
|
Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
2879
|
6030
|
Indian Institute of Technology Goa
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4323
|
7024
|
Indian Institute of Technology Jammu
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4505
|
7218
|
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
4760
|
7625
|
Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
5380
|
8332
|
Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai
|
Computer Science and Engineering (4 Years, Bachelor of Technology)
|
Gender-Neutral
|
6201
|
8886
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.