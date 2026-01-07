JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at jpsc.gov.in, Check the Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

Key Points
- JPSC released the 2026 exam calendar on jpsc.gov.in.
- Calendar includes tentative dates for various exams from Jan-June 2026.
- Download the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF from the official website.
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been published by the Commission on its official website- jpsc.gov.in. The exam calendar consists of the lists of various exams with their tentative dates for PT/Main/Document Verification/Interview for posts such as Deputy Collector, Forest Range Officer, Assistant Professor, Food Safety Officer and other important posts. Candidates must remember that these dates are tentative and are subject to change at the discretion of the Commission.
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission released the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026, covering major state recruitment examinations through a detailed schedule. The exam calendar contains the tentative dates for preliminary exam, main examinations, document verification, interviews and other stages for jobs like Deputy Collector, Forest Range Officer, Project Manager and more. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for latest updates.
जेपीएससी भर्ती परीक्षा कैलेंडर 2026
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
The JPSC has published the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its website in PDF format. Aspirants preparing for various examinations conducted by JPSC must download the JPSC Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below. This calendar will help the candidates who are aspiring for JPSC recruitment examinations to align their preparation in a more structured manner.
|
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026
JPSC Exam Schedule 2026
The tentative exam schedule for various examinations conducted by JPSC to recruit candidates for various positions has been released by JPSC through the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026. The exam calendar consists of the tentative dates for the recruitment examinations that are to be conducted between January and June 2026. Check the schedule below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Recruitment / Examination Name
|
Stage
|
Exam / Interview Date(s)
|
Duration
|
1
|
Child Development Project Officer (Advt. No. 21/2023)
|
Interview
|
07, 08 & 09 January 2026
|
03 Days
|
2
|
6th Limited Deputy Collector (Advt. No. 11/2018)
|
Written Examination
|
10 & 11 January 2026
|
02 Days
|
3
|
Assistant Professor (Backlog), Universities of Jharkhand - Statistics, Mathili, Labour & Social Welfare (Advt. No. 05/2018)
|
Document Verification & Interview
|
18–19 January 2026
|
02 Days
|
4
|
Assistant Professor (Regular), Universities of Jharkhand - Zoology & English (Advt. No. 04/2018)
|
Document Verification
|
19–21 January 2026
|
03 Days
|
5
|
Forest Range Officer (Advt. No. 04/2024)
|
Main Examination
|
22–24 January 2026
|
03 Days
|
6
|
Food Safety Officer (Advt. No. 18/2023)
|
Interview
|
29–31 January 2026
|
03 Days
|
7
|
Assistant Professor (Regular) - Hindi & Panchparganiya
|
Document Verification & Interview
|
10 February 2026
|
01 Day
|
8
|
University Professor-cum-Chief Scientist (Regular) (Advt. No. 10/2023)
|
Interview
|
12 February 2026
|
01 Day
|
9
|
Associate Professor-cum-Senior Scientist (Regular) (Advt. No. 17/2023)
|
Interview
|
13 February 2026
|
01 Day
|
10
|
Ayurveda Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 09/2022)
|
Written Examination
|
05-07 March 2026
|
03 Days
|
11
|
Homeopathic Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 10/2022)
|
Written Examination
|
05-07 March 2026
|
03 Days
|
12
|
Unani Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 11/2022)
|
Written Examination
|
05-07 March 2026
|
03 Days
|
13
|
Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025
|
Preliminary Test
|
08 March 2026
|
01 Day
|
14
|
Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025
|
Preliminary Test
|
15 March 2026
|
01 Day
|
15
|
Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023
|
Preliminary Test
|
22 March 2026
|
01 Day
|
16
|
Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024 (Advt. No. 08/2025)
|
MCQ (Paper-I & II)
|
29 March 2026
|
01 Day
|
17
|
Assistant Conservator of Forest (Advt. No. 03/2024)
|
Main Examination
|
04-07 April 2026
|
04 Days
|
18
|
Project Manager & Equivalent (Advt. No. 04/2025)
|
Written Examination
|
18 & 19 April 2026
|
02 Days
|
19
|
Inspector of Factories (Advt. No. 01/2025)
|
Written Examination
|
25 & 26 April 2026
|
02 Days
|
20
|
Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025
|
Main Examination
|
02-04 May 2026
|
03 Days
|
21
|
Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025
|
Main Examination
|
09-11 May 2026
|
03 Days
|
22
|
Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023
|
Main Examination
|
16-18 May 2026
|
03 Days
|
23
|
Boiler Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2025)
|
Written Examination
|
29 & 30 May 2026
|
02 Days
|
24
|
Assistant Director / Senior Scientific Officer (Backlog) (Advt. No. 10/2025)
|
Written Examination
|
07 June 2026
|
01 Day
|
25
|
Assistant Director / Senior Scientific Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 11/2025)
|
Written Examination
|
14 June 2026
|
01 Day
|
26
|
Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025
|
Interview
|
16-19 June 2026
|
04 Days
|
27
|
Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025
|
Interview
|
22 & 23 June 2026
|
02 Days
|
28
|
Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023
|
Interview
|
24 June 2026
|
01 Day
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice
As per the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026, the tentative exam dates for various state-level recruitment examinations have been released which caters to exams such as Combined Civil Services Examination, Jharkhand Eligibility Test, and others. Candidates are advised to remain updated with the latest notifications about these recruitment examinations.
How to Download JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 by following the steps below:
-
Visit the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Exam/Interview Calendar” section.
-
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF will be opened on your screen.
-
Click on the download link and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation