JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at jpsc.gov.in, Check the Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been published by the Commission on its official website- jpsc.gov.in. The exam calendar consists of the lists of various exams with their tentative dates for PT/Main/Document Verification/Interview for posts such as Deputy Collector, Forest Range Officer, Assistant Professor, Food Safety Officer and other important posts. Candidates must remember that these dates are tentative and are subject to change at the discretion of the Commission. JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT The Jharkhand Public Service Commission released the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026, covering major state recruitment examinations through a detailed schedule. The exam calendar contains the tentative dates for preliminary exam, main examinations, document verification, interviews and other stages for jobs like Deputy Collector, Forest Range Officer, Project Manager and more. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

जेपीएससी भर्ती परीक्षा कैलेंडर 2026 JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF The JPSC has published the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its website in PDF format. Aspirants preparing for various examinations conducted by JPSC must download the JPSC Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below. This calendar will help the candidates who are aspiring for JPSC recruitment examinations to align their preparation in a more structured manner. JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Download Here JPSC Exam Schedule 2026 The tentative exam schedule for various examinations conducted by JPSC to recruit candidates for various positions has been released by JPSC through the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026. The exam calendar consists of the tentative dates for the recruitment examinations that are to be conducted between January and June 2026. Check the schedule below:

Sl. No. Recruitment / Examination Name Stage Exam / Interview Date(s) Duration 1 Child Development Project Officer (Advt. No. 21/2023) Interview 07, 08 & 09 January 2026 03 Days 2 6th Limited Deputy Collector (Advt. No. 11/2018) Written Examination 10 & 11 January 2026 02 Days 3 Assistant Professor (Backlog), Universities of Jharkhand - Statistics, Mathili, Labour & Social Welfare (Advt. No. 05/2018) Document Verification & Interview 18–19 January 2026 02 Days 4 Assistant Professor (Regular), Universities of Jharkhand - Zoology & English (Advt. No. 04/2018) Document Verification 19–21 January 2026 03 Days 5 Forest Range Officer (Advt. No. 04/2024) Main Examination 22–24 January 2026 03 Days 6 Food Safety Officer (Advt. No. 18/2023) Interview 29–31 January 2026 03 Days 7 Assistant Professor (Regular) - Hindi & Panchparganiya Document Verification & Interview 10 February 2026 01 Day 8 University Professor-cum-Chief Scientist (Regular) (Advt. No. 10/2023) Interview 12 February 2026 01 Day 9 Associate Professor-cum-Senior Scientist (Regular) (Advt. No. 17/2023) Interview 13 February 2026 01 Day 10 Ayurveda Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 09/2022) Written Examination 05-07 March 2026 03 Days 11 Homeopathic Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 10/2022) Written Examination 05-07 March 2026 03 Days 12 Unani Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 11/2022) Written Examination 05-07 March 2026 03 Days 13 Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025 Preliminary Test 08 March 2026 01 Day 14 Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025 Preliminary Test 15 March 2026 01 Day 15 Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023 Preliminary Test 22 March 2026 01 Day 16 Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024 (Advt. No. 08/2025) MCQ (Paper-I & II) 29 March 2026 01 Day 17 Assistant Conservator of Forest (Advt. No. 03/2024) Main Examination 04-07 April 2026 04 Days 18 Project Manager & Equivalent (Advt. No. 04/2025) Written Examination 18 & 19 April 2026 02 Days 19 Inspector of Factories (Advt. No. 01/2025) Written Examination 25 & 26 April 2026 02 Days 20 Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025 Main Examination 02-04 May 2026 03 Days 21 Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025 Main Examination 09-11 May 2026 03 Days 22 Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023 Main Examination 16-18 May 2026 03 Days 23 Boiler Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2025) Written Examination 29 & 30 May 2026 02 Days 24 Assistant Director / Senior Scientific Officer (Backlog) (Advt. No. 10/2025) Written Examination 07 June 2026 01 Day 25 Assistant Director / Senior Scientific Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 11/2025) Written Examination 14 June 2026 01 Day 26 Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025 Interview 16-19 June 2026 04 Days 27 Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025 Interview 22 & 23 June 2026 02 Days 28 Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023 Interview 24 June 2026 01 Day