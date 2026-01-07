JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at jpsc.gov.in, Check the Exam Schedule and Download PDF Here

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 for various recruitment examinations that are going to be conducted between the months of January and June 2026. Candidates preparing for Jharkhand PSC exams can check the dates and plan their preparation accordingly.

Key Points

  • JPSC released the 2026 exam calendar on jpsc.gov.in.
  • Calendar includes tentative dates for various exams from Jan-June 2026.
  • Download the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF from the official website.

JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been published by the Commission on its official website- jpsc.gov.in. The exam calendar consists of the lists of various exams with their tentative dates for PT/Main/Document Verification/Interview for posts such as Deputy Collector, Forest Range Officer, Assistant Professor, Food Safety Officer and other important posts. Candidates must remember that these dates are tentative and are subject to change at the discretion of the Commission.

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission released the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026, covering major state recruitment examinations through a detailed schedule. The exam calendar contains the tentative dates for preliminary exam, main examinations, document verification, interviews and other stages for jobs like Deputy Collector, Forest Range Officer, Project Manager and more. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for latest updates.

JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

The JPSC has published the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its website in PDF format. Aspirants preparing for various examinations conducted by JPSC must download the JPSC Exam Calendar PDF from the link provided below. This calendar will help the candidates who are aspiring for JPSC recruitment examinations to align their preparation in a more structured manner.

Download Here

JPSC Exam Schedule 2026

The tentative exam schedule for various examinations conducted by JPSC to recruit candidates for various positions has been released by JPSC through the JPSC Exam Calendar 2026. The exam calendar consists of the tentative dates for the recruitment examinations that are to be conducted between January and June 2026. Check the schedule below:

Sl. No.

Recruitment / Examination Name

Stage

Exam / Interview Date(s)

Duration

1

Child Development Project Officer (Advt. No. 21/2023)

Interview

07, 08 & 09 January 2026

03 Days

2

6th Limited Deputy Collector (Advt. No. 11/2018)

Written Examination

10 & 11 January 2026

02 Days

3

Assistant Professor (Backlog), Universities of Jharkhand - Statistics, Mathili, Labour & Social Welfare (Advt. No. 05/2018)

Document Verification & Interview

18–19 January 2026

02 Days

4

Assistant Professor (Regular), Universities of Jharkhand - Zoology & English (Advt. No. 04/2018)

Document Verification

19–21 January 2026

03 Days

5

Forest Range Officer (Advt. No. 04/2024)

Main Examination

22–24 January 2026

03 Days

6

Food Safety Officer (Advt. No. 18/2023)

Interview

29–31 January 2026

03 Days

7

Assistant Professor (Regular) - Hindi & Panchparganiya

Document Verification & Interview

10 February 2026

01 Day

8

University Professor-cum-Chief Scientist (Regular) (Advt. No. 10/2023)

Interview

12 February 2026

01 Day

9

Associate Professor-cum-Senior Scientist (Regular) (Advt. No. 17/2023)

Interview

13 February 2026

01 Day

10

Ayurveda Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 09/2022)

Written Examination

05-07 March 2026

03 Days

11

Homeopathic Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 10/2022)

Written Examination

05-07 March 2026

03 Days

12

Unani Medical Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 11/2022)

Written Examination

05-07 March 2026

03 Days

13

Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025

Preliminary Test

08 March 2026

01 Day

14

Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025

Preliminary Test

15 March 2026

01 Day

15

Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023

Preliminary Test

22 March 2026

01 Day

16

Jharkhand Eligibility Test 2024 (Advt. No. 08/2025)

MCQ (Paper-I & II)

29 March 2026

01 Day

17

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Advt. No. 03/2024)

Main Examination

04-07 April 2026

04 Days

18

Project Manager & Equivalent (Advt. No. 04/2025)

Written Examination

18 & 19 April 2026

02 Days

19

Inspector of Factories (Advt. No. 01/2025)

Written Examination

25 & 26 April 2026

02 Days

20

Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025

Main Examination

02-04 May 2026

03 Days

21

Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025

Main Examination

09-11 May 2026

03 Days

22

Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023

Main Examination

16-18 May 2026

03 Days

23

Boiler Inspector (Advt. No. 02/2025)

Written Examination

29 & 30 May 2026

02 Days

24

Assistant Director / Senior Scientific Officer (Backlog) (Advt. No. 10/2025)

Written Examination

07 June 2026

01 Day

25

Assistant Director / Senior Scientific Officer (Regular) (Advt. No. 11/2025)

Written Examination

14 June 2026

01 Day

26

Combined Civil Services (Regular) Examination-2025

Interview

16-19 June 2026

04 Days

27

Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2025

Interview

22 & 23 June 2026

02 Days

28

Combined Civil Services (Backlog) Examination-2023

Interview

24 June 2026

01 Day

JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice

As per the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026, the tentative exam dates for various state-level recruitment examinations have been released which caters to exams such as Combined Civil Services Examination, Jharkhand Eligibility Test, and others. Candidates are advised to remain updated with the latest notifications about these recruitment examinations.

How to Download JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF

Candidates can download the official JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official JPSC website at jpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Exam/Interview Calendar” section.

  • JPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF will be opened on your screen.

  • Click on the download link and save it for future reference.

